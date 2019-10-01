Justin and Hailey Bieber found the perfect way to celebrate their first year of marriage — with a second wedding!

On Monday, the singer and the supermodel took another trip down the aisle.

Justin shared two photos from the big day on Instagram — one showing the couple sharing a kiss and another celebrating a more lighthearted moment between the pair. (Be sure to swipe through the post to see them both!)

In the caption, Justin wrote, "My bride is ..." and he finished his sentence with a simple flame emoji.

Justin, 25, and Hailey, 22, who first met right here at TODAY almost a decade ago, did their "I do"-over surrounded by friends and family at the Somerset Chapel in Bluffton, South Carolina.

According to E! News, Hailey's sister, Alaia Baldwin, and her cousin, Ireland Baldwin, both served as bridesmaids at the event. And People reports that a total of 154 guests were in attendance for the nuptials.

While the wedding presents from those guests haven't been revealed, the groom showed off one gift he gave himself just before the vow-swap — a pricey Audemars Piguet watch.

Justin and Hailey announced their engagement in July of last year, with the "Love Yourself" singer revealing it as an open letter to his love.

"My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first!" the post read. "You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we complement each other so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet! It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense!"

Just two months later, the duo made it official (the first time) at a courthouse.

Earlier this year, they opened up about married life in an interview with Vogue, and the newlyweds didn't gloss over the experience.

"It’s just that I’m fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship," Hailey told the magazine. "I want people to know that. We’re coming from a really genuine place. But we’re two young people who are learning as we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard."

But it's the choice to stick by each other's side, even when they're not "feeling it," that makes their marriage work.

"You don’t feel it every single day," she said. "You don’t wake up every day saying, 'I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.' That’s not what being married is."

Now, with two weddings and more than a year together as husband and wife, they certainly know what it's all about.

Congratulations to the happy couple — again!