Hailey Bieber recently hospitalized after experiencing ‘stroke like symptoms’

Hailey Bieber experienced a health scare earlier this week, she revealed in a candid post on Instagram.

Bieber shared a screenshot of the Notes app on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, March 12. In the message, she revealed details about her hospitalization on Thursday, March 10 while she was having a meal with her husband, Justin Bieber.

“On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” the 25-year-old wrote. “They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”

Instagram / Instagram

She continued her statement, adding, “Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!”

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love,” she concluded her statement.”

Though her husband hasn’t released a statement of his own, he seemingly referenced his wife’s strength in a recent post on social media.

On Thursday, the Canadian pop star shared a photo on Instagram of the couple holding hands together, the same day Bieber experienced her health scare. In the caption he wrote, “Can’t keep this one down.”

Last month, the "Stay" singer had his own experience with a health related issue. Amid his Justice World Tour, the singer tested positive for COVID-19, his reps confirmed to Variety. There was also an outbreak among his team, causing him to delay his February 20 stop on the tour in Las Vegas, postponing the show until June 28.

The couple, who tied the knot in September 2018 and have been dating on and off since 2015, have stuck with one another even through the difficult times in their lives, in sickness and in health—quite literally.

Last November, the 28-year-old got candid during an interview on the “In Good Faith with Chelsea& Judah Smith” podcast about understanding that he had to deal with his ongoing mental health issues before engaging in a serious relationship.

“I realized there was some serious healing I needed to go through in order to get to a place where I could be in a healthy, serious relationship because I had a lot of trauma and scars,” he said, referring to his tumultuous life in the spotlight. “So I just committed to working on those things and getting healthy, and, luckily, Hailey accepted me as I was.”

Bieber chimed in on the topic, sharing why she wasn’t going to “give up on him” during a tough time.

“Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life, potentially,” she said. “I’m not that type of a person. So I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be.”