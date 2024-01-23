The mere word “Disney” invites you to a very special universe. It’s one of magical Disney Parks, beloved characters, catchy songs and unforgettable movies. Yes, there’s probably a Disney film or two that tugs at your heartstrings and teleports you back to your childhood (“The Little Mermaid,” here’s to you).

With all of this Disney bounty, a collection of famous Disney quotes awaits. Here, you’ll find inspiring words from Walt Disney himself. His candid thoughts on getting started and giving back will reignite your imagination and keep you moving forward whenever you’ve fallen into a rut.

And there’s no shortage of quotes from your favorite Disney movies. There are ones about love, like the sweet “Alice in Wonderland” line, “I’ll miss you when I wake up,” and “I’d rather die tomorrow than live a hundred years without knowing you,” from “Pocahontas.” Maybe you have other relationships in mind. “Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten,” is a gem from “Lilo and Stitch,” as is “You and I are a team. Nothing is more important than our friendship,” from “Monsters, Inc.” Not all Disney quotes are meant to be heartwarming. “First of all, I would like to make one thing clear: I never explain anything,” said the one and only Mary Poppins. And from “The Lion King,” there’s the sobering, “It is time.”

It’s time to refresh your memory on some of the best lines bestowed upon us by the Disney universe. It may be difficult to pick a favorite, but as they say in “The Little Mermaid,” “Life’s full of tough choices, isn’t it?”

Walt Disney quotes

“It’s kind of fun to do the impossible.” ― Walt Disney

“Ideas come from curiosity.” ― Walt Disney

“When you’re curious, you find lots of interesting things to do.” ― Walt Disney

“Whatever you do, do it well. Do it so well that when people see you do it, they will want to come back and see you do it again, and they will want to bring others and show them how well you do what you do.” ― Walt Disney

“First, think. Second, believe. Third, dream. And finally, dare.” ― Walt Disney

“The difference between winning and losing is most often not quitting.” ― Walt Disney

“Some dream it, some do it, some do both.” ― Walt Disney

“Happiness is a state of mind. It’s just according to the way you look at things.” ― Walt Disney

“Here is the world of imagination, hopes and dreams. In this timeless land of enchantment, the age of chivalry, magic and make-believe are reborn ― and fairy tales come true.” ― Walt Disney

“Laughter is America’s most important export.” ― Walt Disney

“In bad times and good, I have never lost my sense of zest for life.” ― Walt Disney

“To all who come to this happy place: Welcome.” ― Walt Disney

“We keep moving forward, opening new doors and doing new things, because we’re curious and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths.” ― Walt Disney

“The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.” ― Walt Disney

“I love Mickey Mouse more than any woman I have ever known.” ― Walt Disney

“When people laugh at Mickey Mouse it’s because he’s so human; and that is the secret of his popularity.” ― Walt Disney

“Everyone needs deadlines. Even the beavers. They loaf around all summer, but when they are faced with the winter deadline, they work like fury. If we didn’t have deadlines, we’d stagnate.” ― Walt Disney

“Why worry? If you’ve done the very best you can, worrying won’t make it any better. I worry about many things, but not about water over the dam.” ― Walt Disney

“Togetherness, for me, means teamwork.” ― Walt Disney

“The greatest moments in life are not concerned with selfish achievements but rather with the things we do for the people we love and esteem, and whose respect we need.” ― Walt Disney

Disney movie quotes

“Ten thousand years will give you such a crick in the neck!” ― “Aladdin”

“Most everyone’s mad here.” ― “Alice in Wonderland”

“I’ll miss you when I wake up.” ― “Alice in Wonderland”

“If you can’t say something nice, don’t say nothin’ at all.” ― “Bambi”

“Did you ever see an elephant fly?” ― “Dumbo”

“Just keep swimming. Just keep swimming, swimming, swimming. What do we do? We swim, swim.” ― “Finding Nemo”

“I don’t care what they’re going to say. Let the storm rage on. The cold never bothered me anyway.” ― “Frozen”

“Love is putting someone else’s needs before yours.” ― “Frozen”

“For a true hero isn’t measured by the size of his strength, but by the strength of his heart.” ― “Hercules”

“‘Ohana’ means family. Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten.” ― “Lilo and Stitch”

“First of all, I would like to make one thing clear: I never explain anything.” ― “Mary Poppins”

“Just a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down, in the most delightful way!” ― “Mary Poppins”

“Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” ― “Mary Poppins”

“Sometimes our strengths lie beneath the surface…Far beneath, in some cases.” ― “Moana”

“You and I are a team. Nothing is more important than our friendship.” ― “Monsters, Inc.”

“Miserable, darling, as usual, perfectly wretched.” ― “One Hundred and One Dalmatians”

“I’d rather die tomorrow than live a hundred years without knowing you.” ― “Pocahontas”

When you wish upon a star / Your dreams come true.” ― “Pinocchio”

“Give a little whistle! Give a little whistle! And always let your conscience be your guide.” ― “Pinocchio”

“The only thing predictable about life is its unpredictability” ― “Ratatouille”

“Magic Mirror on the wall, who is the fairest one of all?” ― “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”

“You’re never too old to be young.” ― “Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs”

“Venture outside your comfort zone. The rewards are worth it.” ― “Tangled”

“I am your wife! I’m the greatest good you’re ever gonna get.” ― “The Incredibles”

“It is time.” ― “The Lion King”

“Hakuna Matata…it means no worries.” ― “The Lion King”

“Oh yes, the past can hurt. But the way I see it, you either run from it or learn from it.” ― “The Lion King”

“Everything you see exists together in a delicate balance.” ― “The Lion King”

“Life’s full of tough choices, isn’t it?” ― “The Little Mermaid”

“Boy, what a soft shell I’m turning out to be.” ― “The Little Mermaid”

“It serves me right for wishing on stars. The only way to get what you want in this world is through hard work.” ― “The Princess and the Frog”

“Just because I cannot see it, doesn’t mean I can’t believe it!” ― “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

“That might sound boring, but I think the boring stuff is the stuff I remember the most.” ― “Up”

“If you live to be a hundred, I hope I live to be a hundred minus one day, so that I never have to live a day without you.” ― “Winnie the Pooh”

“Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart.” ― “Winnie the Pooh”

