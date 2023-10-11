Disney is raising prices for its theme parks — what to know

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

The price to enter the happiest and most magical places on Earth just got a little more expensive.

Disney is increasing the price of some tickets and for parking at its Disney World and Disneyland theme parks.

While a basic one-day ticket for the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, will remain $104, starting Oct. 11, guests will have to pay more for the other daily passes. The most expensive tier now costs $194, up from $179.

The price hikes affected the Park Hopper add-ons with the exception of the 1-day pass — the Magic Key pass and Genie+ add-on, too.

Disneyland Resort parking is also up $5, from $30 to $35.

On the East Coast, the basic ticket price at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando remains unchanged as well, with passes still selling at $109 each, according to CNBC. However, guests looking to purchase annual passes will need to increase their budget. The Disney Pixie Dust Pass — the park’s cheapest offer — now costs $439.

Meanwhile, the Disney Incredi-Pass — the park’s most expensive offering — had its price raised to $1,449.

Parking at Disney World is rising from $25 to $30, with free parking for hotel guests.

Disney also confirmed its all-day “Park Hopper” passes will return to Disney World on Jan. 9, 2024. The special tickets and annual passes allow visitors to travel to different theme parks throughout the day.

“We are constantly adding new, innovative attractions and entertainment to our parks and, with our broad array of pricing options, the value of a theme park visit is reflected in the unique experiences that only Disney can offer,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement obtained by TODAY.com.

Much to the displeasure of its visitors, Disneyland and Disney World frequently change their ticketing prices. In 2019, Disney raised prices at Disneyland and its sister park, California Adventure, before the grand opening of the “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” area of the resort.

A year later, prices jumped again, this time to over $200 for single-day tickets during peak times of the year. And that doesn’t include additional costs for other park items, like food and souvenirs.

Last year, fans called out Disney for making the most expensive restaurant at Disney World, Victoria and Albert’s restaurant, even more high-priced.

When the restaurant temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it underwent renovations and returned with the standard menu starting at $295 per person. The most expensive option, the Chef’s Table tasting menu, was increased to $425 per person. Add $200 worth of wine to the meal, and customers could spend an evening paying $625 per person.

“I’m sure it’s a great experience and super fancy, but no thanks. I’m out. No chance I’m spending $300 a person to eat some food,” one person on Reddit said when responding to a subreddit about the fancy restaurant on r/WaltDisneyWorld.

But some Reddit users disagreed. One said, “If you really value an exclusive experience with elevated service and elevated food, $300 bucks is probably not unheard of.”