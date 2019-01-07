Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

A ticket to see Mickey Mouse at his home in California will now set you back more than a hundred bucks.

Walt Disney Co. has raised its prices across the board at the original Disneyland in Anaheim and its sister park, California Adventure, making the cheapest daily ticket $104 for adults and $98 for children under 10, which went into effect on Sunday.

The lowest adult ticket price at Disneyland has increased to $104 ahead of the opening of a "Star Wars"-themed area in the park this summer. George Frey / Bloomberg/Getty Images

The increase comes ahead of Walt Disney's anticipated opening of its new $1 billion "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" area this summer at Disneyland and its park in Orlando, Florida. The new 14-acre area at Disneyland will include a Millennium Falcon ride simulating the ship flown by Han Solo in "Star Wars."

Disneyland also announced an increase for one-day tickets during peak times like the summer, when the new "Star Wars" area opens, as well as weekends and holidays. That ticket has gone up to $149 from $135, an increase of 10.4 percent.

The tiered pricing was introduced in 2016 as a way to manage the overflow crowds during times of high demand.

The price of parking has also gone up to $25 per day from $20, making it at least $129 per day between the cheapest ticket and parking.

Disneyland offers regular discounts for multi-day passes, members of the military and local residents in southern California. Attendance at Disney's domestic parks rose 4 percent in the past year and spending per guest was up 9 percent in its last quarter, according to its latest earnings report released in November.

"We continue to provide our guests with a variety of ticket offerings to meet their needs, while helping us to spread visitation, better manage demand and deliver a great experience,'' Disneyland Resort spokesperson Liz Jaeger told TODAY in a statement.

Some Disney fans have expressed their disappointment over the jump in prices.

The price increase comes less than a year after Disneyland previously raised prices 18 percent, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The price of the one-day value ticket, the least-expensive of the park's three-tiered pricing system, has gone from $97 to $104 in the latest price hike. The one-day regular tickets went up $12 from $117 to $129.

Comparatively, the least expensive one-day ticket to Disney World in Orlando is $109 for ages 10 and up.

The cheapest yearly pass, which blocks out all weekends and most of the summer, went up to $399 from $369. The "Premier Pass," the most expensive of the three tiers for annual passes, jumped 23.4 percent to $1,949 from $1,579. The middle tier of the annual passes went up to $799 from $729.