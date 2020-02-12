Disneyland hikes some ticket prices to more than $200 per day during peak times

It just got more expensive to gain entrance into the happiest place on Earth with certain tickets.

Single-day tickets for peak times of the year have crossed the $200 threshold for Disneyland in Anaheim, California, for the first time in the park's 65-year history, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A single-day hopper pass to Disneyland and California Adventure Park is now $209 during peak times. MediaNews Group via Getty Images

One-day park hopper tickets that let a person visit Disneyland and nearby California Adventure Park have risen from $199 to $209 for high-demand days, and from $154 to $159 for low-demand days.

A one-day ticket for off-peak times like weekdays in March is still $104 for Disneyland or California Adventure Park. One-day weekend tickets to either park rose to $154 from $149.

As for annual passes, the lowest tier, known as the Select Pass, rose from $399 to $419, and the most expensive yearly pass, Premier, went up from $1,949 to $2,199. The price of parking remains the same at $25 a day.

The tiered pricing was introduced in 2016 as a way to manage the overflow crowds during times of high demand.

There also is a price increase for the MaxPass, which lets people book reservations for rides and attractions online instead of waiting in line. The MaxPass went from $15 to $20 and includes approximately 20 popular rides, including the newly added Autopia and Monsters Inc. rides.

The MaxPass also will soon include the "Star Wars"-themed "Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run" ride at Disneyland, according to the company.

While Disney blogger Chynna Raymundo wrote on Instagram that she will "forever renew" despite the price hike, others were not so happy about certain one-day tickets crossing the $200 threshold.

So I just saw that Disneyland raised their price for a one day pass to $200?? Even though I have never been there I think I’m fine now not going lol 😂 — ito (@horchatakingpin) February 12, 2020

The last time I was in Disneyland was in 1994 great times with the kids, Lion King parade just great. That was the last time ever for me. $200! Even $100 screw that and they underpay staff too. — pete hernandez (@phendo23) February 12, 2020

Wow I really should’ve bought my ticket to Disneyland when I first planned the trip cause they just raised the price of single day tickets AND MaxPass 😭 — sarah (@sincerelysxrah) February 12, 2020

its rly unfortunate how disneyland is non accessible to lower income families and continue to underpay their employees



some kids will never have the chance of meeting their heroes bc their family cannot afford it



for a family of 5, the tickets ALONE will be about $1000. ugh pic.twitter.com/m8hWKy5i9R — ♥ (@dababyygirl) February 12, 2020

"Some kids will never have the chance of meeting their heroes bc their family cannot afford it. For a family of 5, the tickets ALONE will be about $1000. ugh," one person wrote on Twitter.

A Disney spokesperson told TODAY in a statement, "A visit to our parks is the best value in entertainment bar none, and we offer flexible ticket choices to enable families to choose what’s best for them."

The latest ticket increases mark Disneyland's second price hike in 13 months, as the park made the cheapest daily ticket $104 for adults and $98 for children under 10 last year ahead of opening its new $1 billion "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" area last summer.

Revenue for Disney’s Parks, Experience and Products segment grew 8% year over year to $7.4 billion in its latest earnings report on Feb. 4. Disney CEO Bob Iger credited the new "Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge" park and the "Rise of the Resistance" ride for the increase in revenue at Disney's U.S. theme parks on the company's earnings call, according to CNBC.