Who’s the biggest Disney fan in your family? Answer: You’ll have to test your fandom with these 100 Disney trivia questions below to find out.
Since the founding of the Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio in Hollywood, California in 1923, the world of Disney has blossomed to include animated films, live-action movies, theme parks, cruise ships, resorts, toys, and much, much more. In its current incarnation, The Walt Disney Company is run by CEO Robert Iger (pssst…that name may just be the answer to one of the Disney trivia questions ahead) and delights millions of kids and kids at heart globally, whether you’re spinning in the tea cups on the Mad Tea Party attraction at a theme park or watching “The Little Mermaid” for the 100th time.
We’ve got trivia questions about Disney animated and live-action films, like “Who played Woody, the cowboy doll, in ‘Toy Story’?” And Disney parks trivia, like “How many theme parks are at the Walt Disney World Resort?” You’ll need to scroll down to see if your answers are correct!
Below, see how you and your fellow Mouseketeers do with 100 questions about the wonderful world of Disney. (Warning: Answers are listed beside each question for easier reading, so you may need to choose an impartial trivia host if you’re playing a real round of trivia.)
Disney movie trivia
- In what year was Disney’s first-ever feature-length animated film, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” released? Answer: 1937
- In Disney’s live-action adaptation of “Beauty and the Beast,” who played Belle? Answer: Emma Watson
- When did “The Lion King” movie debut? Answer: 1994
- Who played Woody, the cowboy doll, in the “Toy Story” movies? Answer: Tom Hanks
- What year did Disney’s animated musical “Frozen” hit theaters? Answer: 2013
- And how about “Frozen II? Answer: 2019
- When was “Beauty and the Beast” released? Answer: 1991
- Who directed both the 2016 live-action adaptation of “The Jungle Book” and the 2019 live-action adaptation of “The Lion King?” Answer: Jon Favreau
- What year did Disney release the animated film “Aladdin?” Answer: 1992
- Who directed “The Lion King?” Answer: Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff
- “Toy Story” marked the beginning of Pixar-Disney collaborations. When did this animated film debut? Answer: 1995
- Which actor played the role of Simba in the 2019 remake of Disney’s “The Lion King?” Answer: Donald Glover
- Who played Tony Stark/Iron Man in 2012’s “The Avengers?” Answer: Robert Downey Jr.
- Princess Rapunzel from the Disney animated film “Tangled” makes a brief cameo in what other Disney animated film? Answer: “Frozen”
- What is the mysterious energy field created by life that binds the galaxy together in “Star Wars” called? Answer: The Force
- Who is Luke Skywalker’s twin sister in “Star Wars?” Answer: Princess Leia Organa
- When was “Moana” released? Answer: 2016
- In the 2015 live-action adaptation of “Cinderella,” who portrayed the titular character? Answer: Lily James
- In the same film, who played the role of Lady Tremaine, Cinderella’s stepmother? Answer: Cate Blanchett
- Which Disney princess has a raccoon named “Meeko” as her sidekick? Answer: Pocahontas
- When did “The Little Mermaid” land in movie theaters? Answer: 1989
- In what Disney movie does “When You Wish Upon a Star” debut? Answer: “Pinocchio”
- Who said “It is time” in “The Lion King?” Answer: Rafiki
- In “Moana,” who voiced the character Maui? Answer: Dwayne Johnson
- When did “Cinderella” grace the silver screen? Answer: 1950
- Who directed the live-action adaptation of “Alice in Wonderland,” released in 2010? Answer: Tim Burton
- Who played the role of Elsa in Disney’s animated movie “Frozen?” Answer: Idina Menzel
- “Just keep swimming” is a quote from what Disney movie? Answer: “Finding Nemo”
- What does The Enchantress turn Lumière into with a curse in “Beauty and the Beast?” Answer: A candelabra
- Which two Disney live-action films feature the character the Mad Hatter? Answer: “Alice in Wonderland” and “Alice Through the Looking Glass”
- Who composed the songs for “The Lion King?” Answer: Elton John and Tim Rice
- Who composed the scores for “The Lion King?” Answer: Hans Zimmer
- John Williams composed the scores for how many “Star Wars” movies? Answer: 9
- What type of fish is Nemo in the movie “Finding Nemo?” Answer: A Clownfish
- What movie contains the famous line “‘Ohana’ means family. Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten.” Answer: “Lilo & Stitch”
- When did the animated film “Zootopia” get released? Answer: 2016
- In the live-action “Mulan” film, who portrayed the titular character? Answer: Liu Yifei
- What is the homeworld of “Star Wars” character Chewbacca? Answer: Kashyyyk
- What main character never speaks a word in his titular Disney film? Answer: Dumbo
- In what Disney movie does the song “A Spoonful of Sugar” appear? Answer: “Mary Poppins”
- What vaccine inspired the song “A Spoonful of Sugar?” Answer: The polio vaccine
- Who is Woody’s love interest in “Toy Story?” Answer: Bo Peep
- In which Disney movie is Prince Charming a character? Answer: “Cinderella”
- Besides Julie Andrews, what actors were being considered for the role of Mary Poppins in “Mary Poppins?” Answer: Angela Lansbury and Bette Davis
- For the role of Bert in “Mary Poppins,” Walt Disney wanted to cast which actor for the part? Answer: Cary Grant
- What is the signature weapon used by Jedi and Sith in “Star Wars”? Answer: Lightsaber
- What is the name of Han Solo’s ship in “Star Wars”? Answer: Millennium Falcon
- What is the name of Ariel’s best friend in “The Little Mermaid?” Answer: Flounder
- Who is King Triton’s advisor in “The Little Mermaid?” Answer: Sebastian
- From what Disney movie is this quote: “I never look back, darling. It distracts from the now.” Answer: “The Incredibles”
- What does the phrase “Hakuna Matata” from “The Lion King” mean? Answer: It means “no worries.”
- Who was Disney’s first Black princess? Answer: Tiana
- In the movie “101 Dalmatians” what is Roger Radcliffe’s profession? Answer: A songwriter
- What magical power does Ela have in the movie “Frozen?” Answer: She can create and manipulate ice and snow.
- Cinderella’s dress is often depicted as what color in pop culture? Answer: Blue
- What song from the movie “Tarzan” won the Golden Globe Award for “Best Original Song” and the Academy Award for “Best Original Song?” Answer: “You’ll Be in My Heart”
- Which Disney animated film features a character named Mushu, a small, red dragon? Answer: “Mulan”
- What are the names of the comedic chameleon and horse duo in the animated film “Tangled?” Answer: Pascal and Maximus
- What Disney movie features two Siamese cats named Si and Am who love making mischief? Answer: “Lady and the Tramp”
- How old is Crush the sea turtle in the animated film “Finding Nemo?” Answer: 150
- What are the names of the seven dwarfs in “Snow White?” Answer: Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, Sneezy
- Who was the first Disney princess? Answer: Snow White
- Who is the first Disney princess to not have a prince? Answer: Merida
- What year did the original “Fantasia” come out? Answer: 1940
- What was Disney’s first IMAX release? Answer: “Fantasia 2000”
Disney parks trivia
- How much did it cost to build Disney World’s Magic Kingdom? Answer: Approximately $400 million.
- How many Disney resorts are there around the world? Answer: 6 (Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Tokyo Disney Resort, Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort)
- What year did Disneyland open? Answer: 1955
- What year did Disney World open? Answer: 1971
- How many theme parks are at the Disneyland Resort? Answer: 2 (Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park)
- How many theme parks are at the Walt Disney World Resort? Answer: 4 (Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Magic Kingdom Park, and EPCOT)
- What is the name of the castle at the center of Disneyland in California? Answer: Sleeping Beauty Castle
- What is the city in which Disneyland in California is located? Answer: Anaheim
- What real-life castle inspires Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland? Answer: Neuschwanstein Castle in Schwangau, Germany
- What famous log flume ride closed at Disneyland and Disneyworld in 2023? Answer: Splash Mountain
- What is the name of the iconic geosphere at EPCOT? Answer: Spaceship Earth
- What kind of ride is the “It’s a Small World” attraction? Answer: A boat ride
- What is the name of the futuristic, above-ground transportation system that connects various parts of Walt Disney World? Answer: The Monorail Transportation
- What type of fruit and nut trees grew on the land in California that became Disneyland? Answer: Orange and walnut trees
- Which ride can you find at every Disney theme park around the world? Answer: Dumbo the Flying Elephant
- What is the name of the dairy-free frozen dessert sold at Disney theme parks? Answer: Dole Whip
- What is the original flavor of Dole Whip? Answer: Pineapple
- In Disneyland, what is the name of the mountain that houses the bobsleds’ roller-coaster attraction? Answer: Matterhorn
- In what Disney park is the attraction Mission: SPACE located? Answer: EPCOT
- What is the name of the iconic street that serves as the main thoroughfare in Disneyland and Walt Disney World? Answer: Main Street, U.S.A.
- What are subtle representations of Mickey Mouse hidden throughout Disney Parks and movies called? Answer: Hidden Mickeys
- Which NFL quarterback was the first to say, “I’m going to Disney World?” Answer: Phil Simms
- What are Disney team members who dream, design, and build Disney theme parks, attractions, resorts, and more called? Answer: Imagineers
- What is the name of the private dining clubs at various Disney Parks? Answer: Club 33
- Who is the voice actor that is the ghost host in Disney World’s and Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion attraction? Answer: Paul Frees
Miscellaneous Disney trivia
- Who was the first animated character to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles? Answer: Mickey Mouse
- What year did Disney lose its copyright protection for the earliest version of Mickey Mouse? Answer: 2024
- What cartoon features the debut of Mickey and Minnie Mouse? Answer: “Steamboat Willie”
- What year was “Steamboat Willie” released in theaters? Answer: 1928
- What year did the streaming service Disney+ launch? Answer: 2019
- How many fingers does Mickey Mouse have? Answer: 4
- With whom did Walt Disney create Mickey Mouse? Answer: Ub Iwerks
- Who is the current CEO of The Walt Disney Company? Answer: Robert Iger
- Where was Walt Disney born? Answer: Chicago
- TIME magazine almost honored what Disney character as “Mammal of the Year” in 1941? Answer: Dumbo