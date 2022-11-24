Thanksgiving is a beloved holiday for so many reasons: the turkey dinner, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, watching movies on the couch, the list goes on.

It's also one of the biggest travel holidays of the year, which means many of us will be hitting the road to visit friends and family.

In fact, AAA predicts 49 million people will hop in the car and drive to their loved ones this year, which is up .4% from 2021.

Since it could be hours before you're able to actually sit down and enjoy your holiday feast, a pit stop might be in order. If so, you may be wondering "Is McDonald's open on Thanksgiving?"

Here's everything you need to know about the beloved fast food chain's Thanksgiving hours, so you can plan accordingly.

Is McDonald's open on Thanksgiving in 2022?

"Most McDonald’s in the U.S. are open on holidays," a McDonald's spokesperson tells TODAY.com via email.

That said, McDonald's encourages everyone to use their restaurant locator to confirm local store hours before making the trip.

What other fast food chains are open on Thanksgiving?

Swing by a bunch of local fast food chains to curate a hearty spread. Or hit up a few of your family's favorites to ensure that everyone has a satisfying holiday.

The following fast food places and chain restaurants are keeping their doors open on Thanksgiving, but hours may vary by location. Visit the restaurant's website or call your nearest location for the most accurate hours.