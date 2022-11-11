Are banks open on Veterans Day? Here's what you need to know

Friday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day, a day set aside each year to honor and recognize U.S. veterans who've served their country.

Parades and commemorations mark the holiday and to thank service members for their service, many restaurants and businesses offer discounts, free food and other benefits.

Established as "Armistice Day" in 1938, the day was set aside to mark the end of fighting in World War I. However, in 1954 it was changed to include service members in all wars and all these years later, Veterans Day is observed annually on Nov. 11.

Because it's a federal holiday, most government agencies and schools are closed. But what about financial institutions? Are banks open on Veterans Day?

Whether or not you've got the day off, you might be planning to swing by your local branch to make a deposit, withdrawal or simply. square away your finances. Here's what to know in advance.

Are banks open on Veterans Day 2022?

Throughout the year, there are 11 designated federal holidays and Veterans Day is one of them. As a result, most government offices , including the USPS, are closed on Veterans Day.

Since Federal Reserve bank holidays are the same as government holidays, banks are also closed on Veterans Day. ATMs will remain open, but online banking services may be limited or delayed.

The following banks will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11:

Bank of America

Chase

Citibank

Capitol One

PNC Bank

Santander Bank

TD Bank

Truist

Wells Fargo

If you've got pressing business, it would be wise not to wait until the last minute because Veterans Day lands on a Friday this year, so transactions won't be processed for at least three days.

While banks and post offices are closed on Veterans Day, most stores and restaurants remain open. Of course, it's always a good idea to check local hours before heading out.

How many more bank holidays are there after Veterans Day?

Thought it's hard to believe, 2023 is right around the corner. That said, there are two bank holidays left after Veterans Day: Thanksgiving, which falls on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Christmas, which is on Sunday, Dec. 25.

When a bank holiday falls on a Sunday, Federal Reserve Banks and their branches are closed on the following Monday in observance of the holiday.

Since Christmas falls on Sunday in 2022, banks will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26.

For reference, when a bank holiday lands on a Saturday, banks and their branches remain open the Friday before. Post offices and other federal agencies, on the other hand, remain closed.

What are the Federal Reserve holidays in 2023?

In total, there are 11 bank holidays each year. Here's a list of all the 2023 holidays.