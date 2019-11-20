The 'Property Brothers' are starting a magazine! Here's what we know so far

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Hey “Property Brothers” fans! Here's something you may want to add to your holiday wish list: a subscription to Drew and Jonathan Scott’s new lifestyle magazine.
The HGTV stars are launching a quarterly publication called "Reveal" in January.
"The word 'Reveal' perfectly captures the mood of the magazine,” the twin TV hosts said in a press release. “We plan to reveal more about ourselves and showcase incredible people whose lives and work inspires us.”
Stuff We Love
“It's all about simple steps to get the most out of life and there will be no shortage of tips and tricks to make it happen," they added.
Readers can expect a focus on home decor and design — two things the brothers are known for. The magazine will also feature stories on entertaining, family, food, gardening, outdoor living, wellness, music, travel and more.
'Property Brothers' stars build homes for deserving moms in NashvilleApril 9, 201804:18
You’ll also see some other famous faces in the pages. Jonathan Scott told People that there will be a parenting section, in which celebrity moms and dads will share advice and experiences of raising kids. Readers can look forward to seeing the brothers’ own parents, who will be featured in one of the first issues.
"After all these years — and we’re almost at 400 episodes, 400 families that we’ve helped with our shows — the one thing that we always absolutely love is that moment we reveal the dream home to the families. That moment was the starting point for us — we would love to have that feeling encapsulated in this lifestyle magazine," Drew Scott told People.
Reveal Magazine Subscription
Another recurring section will showcase celebrity “lifestyle fails,” including situations like parties and home renovations. That should be a fun one!
The magazine, published by Meredith Corporation, will be available on newsstands nationwide starting Jan. 10 for $9.99.
Or you can order a subscription of four issues for $20 at Magazine.Store/Reveal. It’s an easy gift idea for your favorite home improvement enthusiast!
Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.