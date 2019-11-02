Jonathan brought Zooey Deschanel as his date to the ceremony.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Photos from the wedding show guests in costume, and the groomsmen dressed as characters from the video game Mortal Kombat for the ceremony.

Both Drew and Jonathan helped carry JD into the ceremony on a chaise lounge with the other groomsmen, and videos showed them staying in character for the exchanging of vows — shifting their weight back and forth, and hitting their hands together like characters in the game.

Jonathan Scott brought Zooey Deschanel as his date to the ceremony.

There was a costume change after the ceremony for the wedding party, and Jonathan donned a Batman costume, while Deschanel went as Catwoman.

Drew and his wife, Linda Phan, went as Woody and Jessie from “Toy Story” to the reception.

Drew Scott and his wife, Linda, dressed as Woody and Jessie from "Toy Story." Mike Wilkes

Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, 41, have been linked since Scott posted photos of them filming “Carpool Karaoke” together in August. The two were also photographed on the set of “Dancing with the Stars” during the “Movie Night” episode on Sept. 30.

The pair posted a photo on what appeared to be a double date with Drew and Linda earlier this month at "Halloween Horror Nights" at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

Deschanel and her husband of four years, Jacob Pechenik, split earlier this year. They have two children together: Elsie, 4, and Charlie, 2.

JD also works in television with his brothers. He's been featured in various special series and episodes of the "Property Brothers" franchise.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!