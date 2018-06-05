Watch Drew Scott sweetly sing an original love song to his new wife

We all know that one of the "Property Brothers," Drew Scott, got married to Linda Phan in May.
What we didn't know until now is that he created a very special wedding day gift for his bride ... a song!
And now the groom is sharing that song, "You Chose Me," with all of his fans. A video of Scott singing, amid scenes of his bride hearing the tune for the first time on their TLC special, "Linda and Drew Say I Do," went up on YouTube over the weekend.
Of course we're completely melting.
We love the expression on Linda's face as someone brings a retro record player into her dressing room. At first, she makes a "Mission: Impossible" reference, wondering if she's about to be given an assignment. Instead, it's an adorable 45 single!
"How else can I say that you were worth the wait? And I'm a better man today because you love me," croons Scott in the video.
This isn't the first musical moment Scott, who co-hosts the HGTV series "Property Brothers" with his twin brother, has shared with Linda: he proposed to her by singing Train's "Marry Me"!
The pair wed in Italy on May 12 before 300 guests; they had met in 2010 at a Toronto Fashion Week event and got engaged in 2016.
He wrote the song with help from singer-songwriters Victoria Shaw and Chad Carlson, according to TLC.
"Linda is the most amazing woman I have ever met, and I wanted to write a song to truly express how much I love her," he said on the show.
Mission accomplished!
