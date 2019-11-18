Lance Bass and HGTV go Christmas crazy in 'Outrageous Holiday Houses' special

If you think you've got a lot of work to do putting up your holiday decorations this year, HGTV and Lance Bass want to let you know that you ain't seen nothing yet.
In a shiny new holiday special set to air on HGTV on Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, the former member of 'N Sync takes us on a tour of some of the most gloriously and brightly decorated homes you've ever seen.
"The thing I love about decorating for the holidays is the memories that come back as you're decorating," said Bass in an interview with TODAY. "When you're hanging ornaments on the tree, and one of them is the same ornament you've had since you were 10 years old, that brings back so many memories of an innocent time when all was happy and good in the world."
There's a visit to a home in Texas made to look like a Christmas candy land; in Pennsylvania, there's a 300-acre dairy farm with an exhibit that features a chicken coop-turned-post office that gets letters to Santa; in Arizona, there's a custom-built Santa train.
The show kicks off with HGTV's "Property Brothers: Forever Home" star Drew Scott (one of the show's executive producers) and his wife, Linda Phan, who've turned their home — inside and out — into a gingerbread house bakery complete with a moving toy conveyor belt and handmade candy decorations.
Does he really think Scott and Phan did all of that decorating in their spare time?
"I'd like to say that Drew and his wife definitely help," says Bass. "There's no way they could do it all themselves!"
Bass understands the need to go over the top during the holidays.
"We're such holiday freaks," he said, "especially when it comes to Christmas. My dad would have on the Christmas music and take out the video camera every year. I have so many videos of the same Johnny Mathis music playing while we opened up presents."
That said, he fondly remembers going out to admire everyone else's decorations during the holidays.
"We'd drive around to all the rich neighborhoods looking at the lights," he recalled.
At the moment, Bass is suffering from a little holiday decoration anxiety. While shooting the show earlier this year, HGTV did a massive decorating job at Bass' home, which he shares with husband Michael Turchin and their two dogs. (Watch the Instagram video below that he posted Nov. 6 for a little teaser.)
"It's kind of depressing right now," he admitted. "After the show was done filming they took everything down. Now, I have my usual Christmas decorations laid out and it doesn't even compare to what we had up there! I may have to start all over again."
His home typically involves a mix of Christmas and Hanukkah because Turchin is Jewish.
"Though I think I'm more Jewish than he is when it comes to the holidays," said Bass. "I'm running around, putting up menorahs and we have Santa Claus yarmulkes for the dogs. It's really cute."
There are several beloved decorations that he says will always be in the mix, including a moose and a 5-foot Christmas Grinch who swings from the tree in the front yard.
"I thought I had seen all the best decorations in the world — but this show was a total eye-opener!" he said.