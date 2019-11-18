Lance Bass and HGTV go Christmas crazy in 'Outrageous Holiday Houses' special

Bass understands the need to go over the top during the holidays.

"We're such holiday freaks," he said, "especially when it comes to Christmas. My dad would have on the Christmas music and take out the video camera every year. I have so many videos of the same Johnny Mathis music playing while we opened up presents."

That said, he fondly remembers going out to admire everyone else's decorations during the holidays.

"We'd drive around to all the rich neighborhoods looking at the lights," he recalled.

At the moment, Bass is suffering from a little holiday decoration anxiety. While shooting the show earlier this year, HGTV did a massive decorating job at Bass' home, which he shares with husband Michael Turchin and their two dogs. (Watch the Instagram video below that he posted Nov. 6 for a little teaser.)

"It's kind of depressing right now," he admitted. "After the show was done filming they took everything down. Now, I have my usual Christmas decorations laid out and it doesn't even compare to what we had up there! I may have to start all over again."

His home typically involves a mix of Christmas and Hanukkah because Turchin is Jewish.