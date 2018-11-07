Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Lyn Mettler

Got someone on your gift list who's hooked on HGTV's "Fixer Upper?" Or maybe someone who's forever looking for the next great item to make a living space perfect?

We compiled some stylish, yet practical, home items under $50 that are sure to bring a smile to an aspiring interior designer's face this holiday season.

When we release our 2018 gift guides, we make sure all prices are current. But, prices change frequently (yay, deals!), so there’s a chance the prices are now different than they were the day of publication.

Home gifts under $15

1. Vintage Retro Living Room Clock, $15, Amazon

This retro metal framed clock is designed to be a throwback to the 1940s. There's no annoying ticking, and the numbers are large for easy viewing, so it's a great gift for the homebody who doesn't want to leave until the last minute.

2. Primitives by Kathy Classic Hinged Box, $8, Amazon

This hinged box is printed with a sweet saying about friendship. It features a distressed, sanded finish and is just the right size for storing small things like jewelry and keys.

3. Ecjiuyi Photo Hanging Display Frames, $12, Amazon

For the friend whose style skews nautical, try this net photo display. They can clip photos into the netting and hang it on a wall to showcase some of their favorite memories. It comes with 30 wooden clips so print out a few photos to start them off, and leave the rest for them to fill!

4. Candle Warmers Etc. Midsize Illumination Fragrance Warmer, $13, Amazon

Your gift recipient will love using this charming fragrance warmer to heat scented wax melts in their home. The 6-inch warmer says "Faith, Family, Friends" and is available in a variety of other designs and colors.

Home gifts under $25

1. Nuloom Moroccan Blythe Area Rug, $17, Amazon

An Amazon's Choice product, this 2-foot by 3-foot Moroccan-style rug has a traditional Persian design with modern flair, so it's great for the gift recipient who's looking to cozy up their space. Buyers described it as a "beautiful modern, yet classic rug" and said that it was soft and easy to maintain. Another boasted that the rug would not stain, even with pets!

Why not give the gift of a welcoming and stylish entry with this adorable mat! It's designed to stay in place while wiping shoes and to absorb mud and dirt, so they'll be happy to welcome mess-free visitors into their home!

3. Mkono Hanging Wall Mirror, $17, Amazon

Every decor enthusiast needs a unique mirror, and this octagonal one does the trick! It's hung from a cotton rope for a playful, bohemian vibe.

4. Sullivans Bottle-Style 3 Vase Set, $20, Amazon

Decorative vases can add a unique touch to any room, and this set of three is a beautifully minimalist option that could fit into almost any space. They're even pretty enough to display with or without flowers.

5. Silver Mercury Glass Votives, $20, World Market

Throw a few votives in these sparkly candle holders to totally transform a room. Your giftee can enjoy a zen bath or romantic dinner by candlelight.

6. Opps Mini Artificial Plants, $22, Amazon

Brighten up a home with these colorful decorative plants that come in a set of three. The popular set is well-reviewed with customers saying, "from a distance of 7-10 feet, you wouldn't know they're fake."

Home gifts under $50

1. Rivet Mudcloth-Inspired Pillow, $40, Amazon

One of the best-selling throw pillows on Amazon, this fun accessory comes in navy, onyx, gray or spice — a burnt orange. With a mud cloth-inspired design, it adds flair to any room, and at 17 inches by 17 inches, it's not too big or too small.

2. Snake Plant in Small Prospect Planter, $40, The Sill

Also available in red, green, pale gray, and mint blue.

Forget succulents: Snake plants are the indestructible plant of any decor-loving brown thumb's dreams. Delivered in a cute, sleek pot with lava rocks for drainage and nutrient-rich soil, this plant comes ready to be placed in any corner that needs a little greenery. It doesn't even need much light.

3. Tall Wicker Basket with Handles, $36, Wayfair

If you're shopping for the homebody who considers throw blankets a necessity, this wicker basket will be a welcome addition to any space. It's great for storing a collection of throws or any other number of unruly items that seem to magically make it to the living room.

4. Alexa WiFi Smart Wood Table Lamp, $40, Amazon

If the gift recipient is a bit of a techie, they might like this lamp. Not only does it work with Amazon Alexa, but users can control the light using their smartphone and set timers for it to go on and off. It's a great gift for anyone who likes throwing themed parties ... or needs some light to wake up on these dark winter mornings.

5. SONGMICS Corner Shelf, $50, Amazon

This corner shelf is great for holding your giftee's favorite knick-knacks. The ladder-style display stands about 49 inches tall and comes with a metal frame and faux marble detailing for its four shelves.

6. Wall-Mounted Letter Board, $29, Wayfair

This fabric bulletin board is the perfect gift for anyone who likes to change up their space often. Instead of redecorating the whole room, simply swap out the letters for a new message to give the room a completely different vibe!

7. Silver-Plated Picture Frame, $36, Nordstrom

It's hard to go wrong with a picture frame as a gift, especially if it contains a photo of you and your gift recipient! This silver-plated frame is designed to hold a square photo in a white matting, and it's the kind of special piece they'll display with pride for years.

8. H.Versailtex Tie Up Shade, $27, Amazon

If you want a black-out shade, you might as well get a good-looking one! This insulated shade comes with a trendy geometric design and it can be hung in three different ways: as a valance, standard curtain or tie-up shade. It's made with triple-weave, blackout fabric that blocks 90 percent of sunlight, according to the brand.

9. Mason Jar Sconce, $26, Amazon

Any country home decor lover will enjoy this cute gift! It's a mason jar sconce filled with LED fairy lights and faux hydrangea flowers. It comes as a set of two with each jar hung on a rustic wood holder that can be mounted inside or outside.

10. Rustic Torched Wood Serving Trays, $37, Amazon

These elegant serving trays are made from torched wood and make a lovely gift for the friend who loves to host at their home. The set comes with two nested serving trays that can be used to display food and drinks or simply as a decorative accent.

11. Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Dinner Bell, $40, Target

No home decor gift list would be complete without an item hand-picked by Chip and Joanna Gaines! This dinner bell hearkens back to a simpler time: a time when a ringing bell meant it was time for dinner instead of a ringing phone. This sweet decoration will bring some of that old-fashioned charm.

