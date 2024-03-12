Tiny green peas pack an impressive amount of nutritional benefits to help keep you feeling full and strong.

Although we tend to think of them as vegetables, peas are technically legumes, registered dietitian Grace Derocha, tells TODAY.com. So, nutritionally, they have more in common with foods like beans and chickpeas, says Derocha, a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

And, like those other legumes, peas are a "great source of plant-based protein and are also high in fiber," Debbie Petitpain, registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, tells TODAY.com.

That's a winning combination for your health — and may promote gut health and feelings of fullness. Plus, with frozen and canned varieties available, peas are an exceptionally cost-effective, nutritious food.

Peas nutrition

In a cup of cooked green peas, you'll find:

134 calories

8.6 grams protein

0.4 grams fat

25 grams carbohydrates

8.8 grams fiber

Peas benefits

Although we tend to think of peas as vegetables, they are actually considered legumes because they grow in pods, Derocha explains. And, like other legumes (such as chickpeas, black beans and lentils), peas are high in both fiber and plant-based protein.

Peas contain both soluble and insoluble fiber, which are helpful for digestion and feelings of fullness. But, if you're not used to eating a lot of fiber, you may "experience some extra gas" if you start consuming a lot of them, Pettitpain says

Cooking them may help with that because cooked peas are easier for the body to break down, Derocha says. "You can enjoy them both ways, but I think it's a little bit better to cook them just so you don't get that gassy, bloated, cramped feeling."

Because peas are high in protein and fiber, they can help you feel more satiated after a meal, and therefore aid in weight loss. However, peas do contain more calories than some other vegetables.

But peas also pack a ton of other nutrients that often go overlooked. For example, they're a great source of vitamin K, vitamin C and folic acid, Derocha says. In peas, you'll also find several B vitamins and antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin, which support eye health, Pettitpain says.

Peas also contain nearly 7% of your daily amount of iron, Derocha adds, which is a good reminder "because often people think (iron has to come from) liver, organ meats or a steak, but it doesn't have to."

Additionally, pea cultivation is generally considered environmentally friendly, Pettitpain says, making peas "a sustainable protein choice for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint."

Should you eat frozen, canned or fresh peas?

At the grocery store, you'll likely find canned and frozen varieties. During the right time of year — spring and early summer — you might also find fresh peas available.

Which version should you buy?

The nutritional differences between fresh, canned or frozen peas will be minimal, the experts say. So the answer depends on your personal preferences and how you like to use peas in recipes.

"When things are frozen, they are at the peak of ripeness," Derocha says, which means they'll retain much of their nutrients. Canned peas may contain added salt and lose a bit of their nutrients in the canning process, Pettitpain says, but they are typically the most convenient.

While fresh peas tend to have the best taste, they may have taken weeks to get to you and, depending on the time of year, might not be available at all.

Overall, Derocha prefers frozen peas simply because they're easy to keep and she doesn't like the mushier texture of canned peas. Pettitpain also prefers frozen peas, which are a "great option for retaining nutrients and flavor, closely followed by fresh peas when in season," she says.

Pea protein powder is becoming increasingly popular

You've likely seen pea protein on the label of your favorite protein bar or powder — and there's a good reason why this protein source is becoming more popular.

"Compared to other plant-based proteins, pea protein is rich in essential amino acids, particularly branched-chain amino acids," Pettitpain explains, which makes pea protein a particularly appealing option for people who are allergic or sensitive to whey or soy. However, she adds, pea protein powders may have a grittier texture.

Additionally, pea milk has more protein than other plant-based milk substitutes, Derocha says, including almond and cashew milk. Pea milk is "most comparable to the nutrients provided in cow's milk, especially when it comes to protein," she explains.

Try these delicious recipes featuring peas:

Whether you're using fresh, canned or frozen peas, this little legume is easy to include in many types of meals.

"I’m obsessed with peas," Pettitpain says. "I love the classic pea salad with cheddar cheese and sweet dressing, and I use frozen peas for that," she explains. She also makes a turmeric split-pea soup that’s "always a hit."

And, for a busy weeknight side, tiny canned spring peas are an easy, nutritious option, she says.

"Peas are a great sprinkle add-on to anything," Derocha says. Try throwing some into salads, soups, stir fry, pasta, baked chicken, risotto and casseroles to add an extra dose of plant-based protein and fiber to the meal.