9 tasty protein sources for vegans and vegetarians, according to a dietitian

As more Americans experiment with plant-based diets and veer away from eating animal products, vegan protein sources, as well as vegetarian friendly options, are becoming increasingly popular.

A 2023 survey from International Food Information Council found that more than one-quarter of respondents are eating more protein from whole-plant sources than they did in the previous year. Plant-based protein sources can include meat substitutes, like those made by Beyond Meat, or it can mean veggies that are packed with protein, like black beans or mushrooms.

You don't need to follow a vegetarian or vegan diet to get some of the benefits of eating mostly plant-based foods. In fact, “for most people, choosing plant protein doesn’t mean giving up animal protein — they’re eating both,” Ali Webster, Ph.D., dietitian and former director of research and nutrition communications at the IFIC, previously told TODAY.com.

If you’re curious about the plant-based protein trend or just want to add some new foods to your meal plan, here are some pointers — plus nine plant-based protein options, both whole and ready-made foods, to check out.

Should you try vegan protein sources?

The short answer is yes! Including more vegan (plant-based) protein in place of animal proteins can help lower the saturated fat in your diet, add more fiber and nutrients to your plate, and may help lower the risk of various health concerns. And, of course, swapping some of your animal foods for plant foods is a good way to reduce your environmental impact.

There are many of high-protein foods that are vegan or vegetarian, so upping your plant intake should be easy! Try adding one of these whole plant-based proteins to your next meal:

Hemp seeds

These super seeds contain 10 grams of protein in a 3-tablespoon serving. Hemp hearts are shelled seeds and are ready to eat straight out of the bag. Since they’re are about the size of rice grains, they’re not ideal for snacking. Instead, they’re easy to use as a topping for avocado toast, sautéed greens or oatmeal. Their mild flavor (think: macadamia nut or pine nut) makes them a natural addition to numerous meals and snacks.

Peanuts

Peanuts pack more protein than any other nut, with 7 grams of this powerhouse nutrient per 1-ounce serving. What’s more, they have 3 grams of fiber and are a good source of magnesium, vitamin E and folate. Not only are they great for snacking, but they also add crunch to salads, stir-fries and overnight oats.

Quinoa

Whole grains contain some plant-based protein, but none are richer than quinoa (which is actually a seed). Cooked quinoa has 8 grams of protein per cup, while the same portion of cooked oatmeal has 5 grams of protein. Quinoa can be swapped for other grains, like brown rice (which also has 5 grams of protein per cup) in just about every recipe. But you can also experiment with quinoa as a hot breakfast cereal by infusing it with seasonings, like cinnamon, and mixing it with unsweetened dried fruit and nuts. If you have leftover quinoa, sprinkle it over a salad or sauteed greens.

Pulses

This is the catch-all category for beans, lentils, chickpeas and peas — and they’re an easy way to boost your plant-based protein intake. Depending on the variety, these foods supply about 8 to 18 grams of protein per cup, as well as other nutrients, like fiber, folate and magnesium. If you’re new to these foods, try them in dishes you eat routinely. For instance, add peas to your mac and cheese, or instead of egg salad, use chickpeas along with mayo and other seasonings. They’re also great in soups and stews.

Almond butter

Getting enough protein, particularly at breakfast, can sometimes be a challenge, and a couple of tablespoons of almond butter — which contains about 3.4 grams of protein per tablespoon — can help you get over the hurdle. There are also powdered versions, like Barney's Unsweetened Powdered Almond Butter, that have minimal taste and can be added to smoothies and other dishes.

Meat substitutes

If you’re curious about plant-based "meats," start small by adding some into a dish you already know and love, like spaghetti with Beyond Meat Beyond Meatballs. A serving with five meatballs has 19 grams of protein, primarily from peas. They’re already formed and seasoned, so you just have to dream up how to serve them.

Veggie burgers

One of the easiest ways to try plant-based protein is a veggie burger, which are usually made from ingredients like peas, beans, gourds, sweet potatoes, squash, mushrooms and more. You can prep your own veggie burger or buy them premade. For example, Dr. Praeger's Perfect Burger delivers 20 grams from a pea source. The veggies are blended in, so picky eaters won’t notice them.

Plant-based milks

While almonds have about 6 grams of protein per ounce, a cup of almond milk has 1 gram. But there are plant-based milks out there that are comparable to dairy milk in their protein content, such as Ripple Unsweetened Original Plant-Based Milk. It’s also fortified with nutrients like calcium, vitamin B12 and vitamin D. It’s the perfect plant-based companion for a bowl of cereal or oatmeal, and it also makes a great liquid base for smoothies.

Tofu

Tofu is well-known as a meat alternative that packs a lot of protein — a half-cup contains about 10 grams. Tofu is made from fermented soybeans and is easy to bake, fry or add to soup. It soaks up flavor well, so you need to learn to press out the water and season it. If that seems too difficult, try a preseasoned and cooked version, like Wildwood Organic's baked teriyaki tofu. Perfect for a stir fry!

How to add vegan protein sources to your diet

If you’re not used to plant-based proteins, start with the more familiar ones, like peanuts and peanut butter, but try using them in new ways. For example, instead of PB&J, use peanut butter to make a sauce for stir-fries or a dip for veggies. Alternatively, start with a familiar meal and swap the protein source. Taco lover? Try replacing some or all of the ground beef with black beans.

You may have heard that you need to combine plant proteins since most plant foods lack one or more of the nine essential amino acids that animal foods supply. However, this advice is outdated. As long as you’re getting enough vegan or vegetarian protein from a variety of sources throughout the day, you’ll get all of the essential amino acids you need. Your liver stores them, so they’re available when needed as long as you’re consuming a range of plant proteins or eating a mix of plant and animal foods, and meeting your needs for calories and protein.