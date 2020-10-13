11 foods this nutritionist always keeps in her freezer

There is a whole lot of chatter about eating whole, real and fresh foods. Well, that’s great, but you can eat whole, real foods a whole lot easier with the help of your friend, the freezer. Don't turn up your nose to frozen veggies, they may be the secret tool you need to stay on your healthy path. Check out some of the things I always have on hand in my freezer.

Protein

Frozen shrimp: This is a lean protein that is super fast to defrost. I take out and put in bowl on the counter to defrost then pan sear with veggies and add to rice for a bowl, or to tacos. Either way, you’ve got a healthy dinner in 10 minutes flat.

Veggies

Butternut squash: Roast this veggie, which is rich in immune-boosting beta carotene, in the oven for a fast side dish, or throw into a morning smoothie.

Fruit

Mango: Just one cup provides you with 100 percent of your daily vitamin C needs and a nice change to your fruit routine if you're bored of citrus. Not only is this a delish, tropical fruit to keep around for a refreshing snack (you can pop ‘em straight from the freezer like mini popsicle bites), but it’s another staple smoothie ingredient.

Homemade:

Chili: During the winter months especially, a hearty yet healthy soup or chili is perfect to have in the freezer to defrost at a moment's notice. If you prefer plant-based protein, this three bean chili is the perfect meatless Monday option to get in protein and fiber while enjoying a warming comfort food. For those warmer months? Make gazpacho part of your Sunday prep instead.

Egg and veggie mini quiche: Batch cook these mini-egg muffins on a Sunday and keep some in the fridge for the week, and the rest in the freezer. Just when you think you’ve run out, the frozen batch is already on deck. Microwave for 30-45 seconds and you’ve got a gourmet breakfast that will keep you satisfied until lunch.

