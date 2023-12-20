Iron does a lot of heavy lifting in the body, so we all need to make sure we get enough of it — no matter what our diets look like. Choosing more high-iron foods is a good way to do that.

"Iron is a mineral and very important for growth and development," Caroline Susie, a registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, tells TODAY.com. And if you're not getting enough iron, you may feel fatigued, dizzy and run down.

When you're trying to get more of this crucial mineral in your diet, look for foods that are high in iron, which includes both meat and vegetarian options.

Why do we need to eat foods with iron?

"Iron is essential for a lot of things," Julia Zumpano, a registered dietitian at the Cleveland Clinic, tells TODAY.com.

One of iron’s most important jobs in the body is to help make hemoglobin, a “protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen away from the lungs to all parts of the body,” Susie explains. Iron also supports muscle growth, metabolism, healthy connective tissues, cellular function and hormonal health.

And iron is necessary to create myoglobin, another protein that specifically carries oxygen to the muscles, Susie adds.

Men should aim to get 8 milligrams of iron per day, according to the recommended dietary allowance. The amount of iron that women need depends on their age and other factors. Postmenopausal women should also get 8 milligrams of iron per day while those who are premenopausal should get about 18 milligrams per day.

If you aren't getting enough iron, Zumpano says you may feel:

Chronic fatigue.

Dizziness.

Shortness of breath.

Irregular heartbeat.

Odd cravings (for ice or red meat, for example).

That said, the symptoms of iron deficiency aren't always obvious. "Some people have no symptoms or may overlook their symptoms," Zumpano says. So if you're concerned about your symptoms, "I would recommend getting your iron checked," she says. "It's a simple test."

Foods high in iron that dietitians recommend

There are two main forms of iron found in food, the experts say: heme and non-heme. You can get heme iron, which is attached to a red blood cell, by eating animal-based foods (such as red meat, poultry or seafood) while non-heme iron is found in plant-based foods (including spinach, lentils and beans).

Although it's possible to get plenty of iron through non-heme vegetarian sources, the polyphenols in plant-based foods inhibit the body's absorption of iron, Zumpano says. That means you may need to eat more of those foods to account for the lower absorption.

Additionally, vitamin C boosts the absorption of iron, Susie explains. So if you pair foods that are high in vitamin C — bell peppers, broccoli, strawberries, citrus fruit — with foods that are high in iron, you're going to absorb more of the iron.

Oysters

Believe it or not, oysters are one of the absolute best food sources of iron, Susie says. "Oysters are going to be a wonderful way to meet your iron goals," she says.

You can get 6 milligrams of iron in six medium oysters, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says. If oysters aren't your favorite, other shellfish — particularly clams and mussels — also contain a fair amount of iron.

Beef liver

Beef liver, chicken liver and other organ meats are also very high in iron, Susie says. These foods may not be ones that everyone reaches for, but they can be especially helpful if you're trying to get more iron in your diet.

Sardines

Fish can be another good option for getting more iron in your meals, especially sardines. A 1-cup serving of these little fish will get you more than 4 milligrams of heme iron, the USDA says. Other canned fish, like tuna or salmon, will also get you about 1 milligram of iron per serving.

Beef

Red meat is a great source of heme iron, the experts say, and beef frequently comes out on top: A 4-ounce serving of ground beef contains a little more than 2 milligrams of heme iron and can be used in a variety of recipes.

Chicken

You can get big doses of both iron and protein from lean meat sources. For instance, a 4-ounce serving of chicken breast provides 26 grams of protein and about 1 milligram of iron, the USDA says.

Turkey

Turkey is another poultry option for lean heme iron-containing protein. You'll get 1 milligram of iron from a 100-gram serving of lean ground turkey, which can be used in place of ground beef in many simple recipes.

Spinach

Probably the most well-known source of non-heme iron, 100 grams of raw spinach (about 3 cups) will get you 1 milligram of iron. Use it in a salad with other sources of iron or foods high in vitamin C, like bell peppers or strawberries, to help your body absorb the iron.

Lentils

Lentils — a perfect ingredient for soups, stews and salads — are another good source of non-heme iron. A cup of boiled lentils is packed with nutrition, boasting 18 grams of protein, 16 grams of fiber and nearly 7 milligrams of non-heme iron, the USDA says.

Kidney beans

In general, beans and legumes are going to be excellent foods to help you get enough iron — especially if you're not eating a lot of meat. Kidney beans, for instance, will give you about 5 grams of iron per 1-cup serving, along with 15 grams of protein and 13 grams of fiber, according to the USDA. If you're not a fan of kidney beans, white beans are another good high-iron option.

Chickpeas

These small legumes can provide a ton of nutrition, including almost 5 grams of iron in a 1-cup serving, as well as a hefty dose of protein and gut-healthy fiber. Try a veggie-packed chickpea salad to get a bunch of non-heme iron sources in one bowl, or roast them with your favorite blend of spices for a crispy snack.

Tomatoes

An easy way to add a little more non-heme iron to your sandwiches, soups and salads is with tomatoes. They provide 0.5 milligrams in every cup of chopped or sliced tomatoes.

Cashews

A 1-ounce serving of cashews contains nearly 2 milligrams of iron, making these nuts a filling, iron-rich snack. Make your own trail mix with cashews, dried fruit, roasted chickpeas and seeds for a satisfying handful of protein, fiber, healthy fats and iron.

Potatoes (with the skin)

The skin of a potato may not be the most fun part to eat, but it provides a good helping of nutrients, including iron. A single medium-sized potato with the skin can give you nearly 2 milligrams of non-heme iron, the USDA says. A medium-sized sweet potato with the skin has about half that amount of iron.

Fortified cereals

You can find cereals fortified with non-heme iron in the grocery store, Susie says. Look for shredded wheat-type cereals, and keep an eye out for added sugars on the label. "You just really want to stay away from anything that's marketed towards a kid," she explains.

Enriched bread and rice

Other possible vegetarian sources of non-heme iron include iron-enriched bread and rice, Zumpano says. Check the label to see exactly how much iron each product has.