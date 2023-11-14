Among hundreds of varieties of beans, black beans are one of the most popular. They have a sweet taste and soft texture that works nicely in various dishes, especially in Central American, South American and Caribbean cuisine.

Beans of all types are a healthy and inexpensive plant-based protein that provides plenty of fiber to the diet. Black beans are also a good source of iron and folate, two micronutrients that are vital for growth and development. In addition, eating black beans has been tied to cardiovascular health and blood-sugar control.

Let’s look at the nutrition of black beans, what makes them good for you and healthy black bean recipes to try.

Black bean nutrition facts

A ½ cup serving of unsalted black beans has:

114 calories

8 grams protein

0 grams fat

20 grams carbohydrates

8 grams fiber (29% daily value (DV))

2 milligrams iron (11% DV)

128 mcg folate (32% DV)

Boiled black beans do not have any sodium, but canned black beans are packed in a salty brine (more on that later).

Black bean benefits

Black beans boast a high dose of protein, fiber, iron and folate. Protein and fiber are two nutrients that contribute to satiety, an important aspect of weight control and managing hunger throughout the day. Fiber is also well known for preventing constipation and keeping the digestive system healthy. But what’s even more interesting is that research suggests that one of the fiber types in beans, called resistant starch, may promote the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut and promote overall gut health.

Folate is an important B vitamin for women of childbearing age, as it helps prevent neural tube defects in a fetus. Getting adequate folate in the diet may also decrease the risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer and dementia.

There are only a few studies on black beans specifically, but the research suggests consumption of black beans may benefit the heart and blood sugar. Prior research has established that eating beans over several weeks can improve vascular function and decrease cardiovascular disease risk, but a 2021 study in the journal Nutrition, Metabolism and Cardiovascular Diseases examined whether or not eating black beans had any effect on the heart after one meal. The study found that eating black beans relaxed blood vessels for up to 6 hours after the meal, which may promote vascular function.

Another study in the journal Nutrients looked at the effects of eating black beans with rice on post-meal blood sugar. The results showed that consuming black beans with rice lowered the blood sugar response, as compared to eating rice alone. These findings can have important implications for people with diabetes.

Why do beans cause gas?

As a plant-based dietitian, I often hear one main complaint about beans in general: They give people gas. Believe it or not, there are several ways to reduce the gas you experience when eating beans. First, start small. Research suggests that people who start by eating just ½ cup of beans per day may experience less flatulence than those who eat more beans. The same study also states that reports of gas from eating beans may actually be exaggerated.

In addition, using dry beans rather than canned beans may reduce gas. The Bean Institute suggests soaking beans in water overnight to draw out the sugars that promote gas. If you don’t have time for an overnight soak, place the beans in a pot of liquid, boil for 2 minutes, and then let sit for an hour.

Fun facts about black beans

Here are a few more reasons to add black beans to your diet.

Rinsing canned beans significantly reduces sodium

As compared to the 0 grams of sodium in dry black beans, a ½ cup of canned black beans has about 300 milligrams of sodium. For people with high blood pressure or other health conditions, this may raise a red flag. The good news is that research suggests that rinsing canned black beans in cold running water may reduce the sodium content by up to 41%. This process can reduce the sodium content in a ½ cup of black beans to about 123 milligrams or 5% of the daily value of sodium.

Black beans are considered a protein and a vegetable

According to the USDA Food Patterns, beans are considered both a protein and a vegetable since they include key nutrients from each food group. For those who are veggie-resistant, adding black beans to your plate can help boost your micronutrient intake. And for vegetarians and vegans, black beans are a great source of plant-based protein.

Dry beans vs. canned beans — it’s your choice!

If you’re wondering whether you should opt for dry or canned black beans, there are pros and cons to each. Dry beans are cheaper — about ½ or ⅓ the cost of canned beans. That said, both varieties of black beans are affordable compared to many other types of proteins. Dry beans take several hours to cook, while canned beans are edible straight from the can. If you want to control the sodium content of your beans, choose dry beans and add a dash of salt to the cooking process.

Healthy black bean recipes

Black beans are versatile, affordable and easy to use in many ways. You may even find that they can help reduce the fat in baked goods, like a fudgy brownie. Here are some of our favorite healthy black bean recipes.