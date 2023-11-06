Squash frittata, baked mac and cheese and more easy recipes to make this week

Less than a week into November and we’re ready to prepare for hibernation season. You know, that time of year when you start to slow things down, stay inside more and prioritize coziness above all else. And what better place to get cozy than in the kitchen with some comfort food? This week, we have a handful of hearty meals that will help keep you warm as the temperatures continue to drop.

We won’t make all you year-round iced coffee drinkers give up your cold beverage, but we suggest at least starting the morning with a hot breakfast. Our squash and cheese frittata packs in all of the fall flavors and is best enjoyed right out of the oven. Warm salads are the way to go for lunch these days, and we love this roasted squash and chickpea recipe. It's delicious on its own, but perhaps even better with a heaping spoonful of our baked macaroni and cheese on the side. For dinner, you can’t go wrong with tamale pie. It’s described as being equal parts casserole and chili, and it's an all-around crowd-pleaser. End those weeknights on a sweet note with a slice of pumpkin slab pie — measure the whipped cream topping with your heart.

Whether you’re curled up on the couch or bundled under some blankets, you can order all ingredients needed from Walmart through the shoppable recipes below. You can even score free delivery on orders $35 and up with a Walmart+ membership. Not a member? Now is a good time to sign up: New customers can snag $10 off their first three online pickup or delivery orders of $50 or more with code TRIPLE10.

What to cook this week

This fall frittata calls for butternut squash, but you can easily sub whatever variety you can find, such as honeynut or delicata. Any way you slice it, the recipe is perfect for a quick, hearty and satisfying breakfast, brunch or lunch.

Serve roasted veggies atop a bed of arugula and you’ve got yourself the perfect warm salad for fall. This recipe calls for produce like butternut squash and red onion, but the rest of the toppings are pretty much up to you and what’s in your pantry.

We have nothing — let us repeat, nothing — against boxed macaroni and cheese. But if you’re in the mood to switch things up, we recommend TODAY Recipe Editor Kelly Vaughan's baked version, which has buttery breadcrumbs and comes out of the oven bubbling and golden brown.

Both sweet and savory, this tamale pie is practically bursting at the seams with flavor. The filling is composed of tender meat, cheese and veggies while the topping consists of tasty cornbread, sour cream and pickled jalapeños.

Baking for a big group? A slab pie makes everything easier because a jelly roll pan yields more slices than a round baking dish. And because everyone loves a seasonal dessert, we went with classic pumpkin topped with whipped cream and cinnamon-sugar.