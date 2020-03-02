How to make iced coffee

This is the best way to make perfectly smooth iced coffee.
Iced coffee is a refreshing and easy to way to enjoy your favorite type of coffee chilled.Getty Images stock

By Carrie Parente

To enjoy a bold, refreshing cup of iced coffee in the warmer months, there's no need to go wait at Starbucks. Instead, make your own batch in the comfort of your home.

But what exactly is iced coffee?

Iced coffee is brewed hot coffee, that's cooled then simply poured over ice. You can brew it any way you like (and make it as strong as you like), but you’ll have to plan in advance.

Coffee should be at room temperature or chilled before adding the ice cubes. Otherwise, the ice will melt quickly and you’ll end up with a very watery brew.

After your brewed coffee comes to room temperature, freeze it in ice cube molds to use at a later date. Carrie Parente

To ensure a deeper coffee flavor and a bolder coffee-drinking experience every time, freeze leftover coffee in ice cube trays so as they melt in your drink, they won't water it down.

How to make iced coffee

  1. Brew your favorite coffee using your favorite method.
  2. Pour it in a heat-safe container or carafe and let it cool to room temperature.
  3. Pour the coffee over ice and give it a stir.
  4. Add milk and cream, if desired. If you want to sweeten it, use a simple syrup instead of sugar crystals so it will dissolve evenly in the cold liquid.
Carrie Parente