It's potluck season! 5 easy summer dishes to bring to your next gathering

Summer is the time for gatherings, which means you need seasonal meals to cook for family — and for a crowd. Whether you have a picnic, potluck or party coming up on the calendar, there are a few things to consider when landing on what to serve. If you’re hosting, you want food that isn’t too fussy so you can spend time out of the kitchen. And if you’re attending, you want food that travels well so you don’t risk a melted or smushed dish. This week's lineup checks both boxes and is guaranteed to have guests asking for the recipes.

If you’re looking for the heart of your spread, a plate of crispy fried chicken does the job. It’s always a fan favorite, and Erin French's strawberry rhubarb sauce takes it to the next level. Sandwiches are even easier to prepare and scale depending on the size of your group. Whip up a batch of our best egg salad or lay out our charcuterie sub ingredients and people can build their own sandwiches exactly how they like. Every summer get-together needs some pasta salad, and our eggplant caponata version feels new and unexpected. And because baking an entire Key lime pie feels like a big undertaking, we’ve transformed it into bars that you can transport anywhere.

What to cook this week

To make this fennel fried chicken with strawberry rhubarb sweet and sour sauce come together even quicker, prep the brine ahead of time. It will keep in the fridge for up to two weeks.

Need proof that sometimes less is more? Try our egg salad. With just four ingredients plus salt and pepper, this simple recipe is one that never gets old — no matter how many picnics you bring it to.

If you love fancy charcuterie boards but don’t have time to prepare one yourself, give our charcuterie sandwiches a try. The trick is to mix your favorite fixings (like sun-dried tomatoes, hot cherry peppers and chopped pistachios) into softened goat cheese for an all-in-one spread.

Not a fan of mayonnaise? Give our eggplant caponata pasta salad a go. The dressing has all the tangy, sweet and acidic flavors you’d find in the traditional dish, but is designed to be served cooled down. It actually tastes even better after sitting in the fridge!

We’re not sure what’s easier — making the crust or the filling for these Key lime pie bars. The base is made with store-bought graham cracker crumbs and the custard sets in the fridge. We recommend spending your extra time on a homemade whipped topping that ties everything together.