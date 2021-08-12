Chef notes

I'm giving this picnic classic an easy and accessible upgrade. When entertaining on the go, the first I crave is sliced meats, cheeses and spreads, but the last thing I want to do is spend time artfully assembling a fancy charcuterie board. These sandwiches are the very happy compromise I made with myself.

Technique tips: Allow guests to top their sandwich off with lettuce, tomatoes and onions right before you serve to avoid a soggy sandwich. Individually wrap the sandwiches with parchment and tape or plastic wrap to make transportation and serving simpler. Reserve any extra goat cheese spread and serve with crackers or crudité for an additional picnic snack.