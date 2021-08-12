Ingredients
Chef notes
I'm giving this picnic classic an easy and accessible upgrade. When entertaining on the go, the first I crave is sliced meats, cheeses and spreads, but the last thing I want to do is spend time artfully assembling a fancy charcuterie board. These sandwiches are the very happy compromise I made with myself.
Technique tips: Allow guests to top their sandwich off with lettuce, tomatoes and onions right before you serve to avoid a soggy sandwich. Individually wrap the sandwiches with parchment and tape or plastic wrap to make transportation and serving simpler. Reserve any extra goat cheese spread and serve with crackers or crudité for an additional picnic snack.
Preparation
For the goat cheese spread:
Add the softened goat cheese, honey, sun-dried tomatoes, hot cherry peppers, garlic and pistachios to a large bowl. Mix until thoroughly combined.
For the sandwiches:1.
Spread one tablespoon each of fig jam and olive tapenade onto one side of each sandwich, and on the opposite side, spread on the goat cheese spread.2.
Layer on the salami, prosciutto and additional toppings, if using, on top of the goat cheese spread. Close the sandwich and slice in half, if desired.3.
Store in the fridge for up to 3 days, wrapped in plastic wrap or stored in an airtight container.