Charcuterie Sandwiches

PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Courtesy Will Coleman
Will Coleman
Ingredients

Goat Cheese Spread
  • 4 ounces goat cheese, room temperature
  • teaspoons honey
  • 1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes, drained from oil and roughly chopped
  • 1/4 cup hot cherry peppers, drained from oil and roughly chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 tablespoons chopped pistachios
    • Sandwiches
  • 4 (6-inch) French bread or focaccia pieces, split lengthwise
  • 1/4 cup fig jam
  • 1/4 cup olive tapenade
  • 4 ounces sliced spicy salami
  • 4 ounces sliced prosciutto
    • Additional toppings (optional)
  • baby lettuce
  • sliced tomatoes
  • thinly sliced red onion

    • Chef notes

    I'm giving this picnic classic an easy and accessible upgrade. When entertaining on the go, the first I crave is sliced meats, cheeses and spreads, but the last thing I want to do is spend time artfully assembling a fancy charcuterie board. These sandwiches are the very happy compromise I made with myself.

    Technique tips: Allow guests to top their sandwich off with lettuce, tomatoes and onions right before you serve to avoid a soggy sandwich. Individually wrap the sandwiches with parchment and tape or plastic wrap to make transportation and serving simpler. Reserve any extra goat cheese spread and serve with crackers or crudité for an additional picnic snack.

    Preparation

    For the goat cheese spread:

    Add the softened goat cheese, honey, sun-dried tomatoes, hot cherry peppers, garlic and pistachios to a large bowl. Mix until thoroughly combined.

    For the sandwiches:

    1.

    Spread one tablespoon each of fig jam and olive tapenade onto one side of each sandwich, and on the opposite side, spread on the goat cheese spread.

    2.

    Layer on the salami, prosciutto and additional toppings, if using, on top of the goat cheese spread. Close the sandwich and slice in half, if desired.

    3.

    Store in the fridge for up to 3 days, wrapped in plastic wrap or stored in an airtight container.

    Recipe Tags

    EasyEntertainingMake AheadPicnicQuickSandwiches

