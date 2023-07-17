Summer produce recipes: Homemade blueberry pie, vegetable casserole and more

Come late July, summer produce is at its peak. Watermelon is at its juiciest, tomatoes are at their plumpest, corn is at its brightest — you get the gist. To take advantage of the season’s finest, we rounded up a handful of dinner ideas that put these fruits and veggies front and center. No need to worry about fresh finds going bad before you have had the chance to use them up either, as many of these recipes call for overlapping ingredients.

For sides and starters, we have two flavorful salads — one with fruit and one with veggies. The zesty citrus salad showcases the colors and flavors of the season, featuring oranges, grapefruit, watermelon and refreshing mint. The pesto tortellini pasta salad is packed with tomatoes, arugula and a handful of basil that can be used for both the base and the dressing. When ingredients are this good, there’s no need to spend a lot of time on prep work to make delicious mains. Cleaning your baking sheet is a lot easier than cleaning your grill, so we opted for sheet-pan honey-chile chicken with corn, zucchini and peppers. And nothing comes together quicker than a casserole, so this summer vegetable version is sure to be a hit. Finally, to sweeten up your weeknights, enjoy a slice of homemade blueberry pie for dessert.

Get everything you need delivered to your doorstep when you order ingredients from Walmart through the shoppable recipes below. You can even score free delivery on orders $35 and up with a Walmart+ membership. Not a member? Now is a good time to sign up: New customers can snag $10 off their first three online pickup or delivery orders of $50 or more with code TRIPLE10.

What to cook this week

Light, bright and bursting with flavor, this zesty summer citrus salad is perfect to serve at your next barbecue. Slicing the oranges and grapefruit into thin wheels and the watermelon into wedges will earn you major presentation points.

No mayo is needed for our tortellini pasta salad. This recipe uses pesto, garlic, lemon zest, vinegar and the oil from a jar of sundried tomatoes to create a punchy dressing that will perfectly complement the peppery arugula.

Sweet and spicy is a match made in heaven, and this sheet-pan honey-chile chicken delivers on both flavors. Plus, it’s an all-in-one meal with the addition of corn, zucchini and peppers roasting alongside the protein.

We’re making casseroles a summer dish by mixing in produce like zucchini, yellow squash, tomatoes, corn and green beans. If you happen to own a mandoline, this is a perfect time to use it — but it can also be prepared with a knife.

Tender, flaky crust? Check. Perfectly plump blueberries? Check. A side of vanilla ice cream? That part is up to you, but we have all of the tips and tricks to make sure your homemade blueberry pie comes out tasty every time.