Summer produce recipes: Homemade blueberry pie, vegetable casserole and more

This week's lineup is all about enjoying seasonal ingredients at their peak.
Courtesy Erin Jeanne McDowell
By Lauren Witonsky

Come late July, summer produce is at its peak. Watermelon is at its juiciest, tomatoes are at their plumpest, corn is at its brightest — you get the gist. To take advantage of the season’s finest, we rounded up a handful of dinner ideas that put these fruits and veggies front and center. No need to worry about fresh finds going bad before you have had the chance to use them up either, as many of these recipes call for overlapping ingredients.

For sides and starters, we have two flavorful salads — one with fruit and one with veggies. The zesty citrus salad showcases the colors and flavors of the season, featuring oranges, grapefruit, watermelon and refreshing mint. The pesto tortellini pasta salad is packed with tomatoes, arugula and a handful of basil that can be used for both the base and the dressing. When ingredients are this good, there’s no need to spend a lot of time on prep work to make delicious mains. Cleaning your baking sheet is a lot easier than cleaning your grill, so we opted for sheet-pan honey-chile chicken with corn, zucchini and peppers. And nothing comes together quicker than a casserole, so this summer vegetable version is sure to be a hit. Finally, to sweeten up your weeknights, enjoy a slice of homemade blueberry pie for dessert.

What to cook this week

Zesty Summer Citrus Salad

Carrie Parente

Light, bright and bursting with flavor, this zesty summer citrus salad is perfect to serve at your next barbecue. Slicing the oranges and grapefruit into thin wheels and the watermelon into wedges will earn you major presentation points.

Pesto Tortellini Pasta Salad
Kayla Hoang

Kayla Hoang

No mayo is needed for our tortellini pasta salad. This recipe uses pesto, garlic, lemon zest, vinegar and the oil from a jar of sundried tomatoes to create a punchy dressing that will perfectly complement the peppery arugula.

Sheet-Pan Honey-Chile Chicken with Corn, Zucchini and Peppers
Casey Barber/Good Food Stories LLC

Casey Barber

Sweet and spicy is a match made in heaven, and this sheet-pan honey-chile chicken delivers on both flavors. Plus, it’s an all-in-one meal with the addition of corn, zucchini and peppers roasting alongside the protein.

Summer Vegetable Casserole
Casey Barber

Casey Barber

We’re making casseroles a summer dish by mixing in produce like zucchini, yellow squash, tomatoes, corn and green beans. If you happen to own a mandoline, this is a perfect time to use it — but it can also be prepared with a knife.

Homemade Blueberry Pie
Erin Jeanne McDowell

Erin Jeanne McDowell

Tender, flaky crust? Check. Perfectly plump blueberries? Check. A side of vanilla ice cream? That part is up to you, but we have all of the tips and tricks to make sure your homemade blueberry pie comes out tasty every time.

Lauren Witonsky

