Joy Bauer shares 4 creative ways to use up summer produce

Indulge in the ultimate summer culinary adventure at my “hack shack,” where I’m unveiling clever tricks to relish the abundance of fresh seasonal produce. You’ll learn how leftover hummus effortlessly morphs into a tantalizing salad dressing, pineapple spears are magically transformed into irresistible frozen delights, and juicy watermelon takes on a whole new identity as something sushi-inspired (no, I’m not kidding). To top it all off, I’m dishing up three ways to enjoy cantaloupe kebabs and they’re each out of this world. Join me on a mouthwatering journey of clever tricks and twists!

If you’re a fan of the creamy goodness and mellow Mediterranean flavors of hummus — and typically have store-bought containers in your fridge — this trick will take your lettuce leaves from lame to fame. Simply mix 1/4 cup hummus with 1½ tablespoons water, 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, 1 teaspoon lemon juice, a pinch of salt and 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika. This clever hack will transform your beloved hummus into a delectable salad dressing that will elevate your greens to new heights.

Ice, ice, baby! Introducing a delightful treat that will transport you to a tropical paradise with just a single ingredient and a clever kitchen hack: Shaved Pineapple Ice! This genius trick takes advantage of pineapples’ natural sweetness and refreshing flavor, turning it into a creamy, indulgent treat. Here’s the scoop: Instead of using a blender or juicer, I simply grate a frozen pineapple spear using a microplane. This technique saves time and effort and creates delicate, fluffy ice crystals that literally melt in your mouth while delivering a burst of fruity goodness. Enjoy your “superfood ices” plain or with shredded coconut for a piña colada-inspired treat.

Here’s a fun hack that converts watermelon, a seasonal superfood we all love, into a sushi-like experience. I love everything about watermelon, and this trick makes it that much more irresistible, thanks to a simple-yet-scrumptious sauce that infuses umami goodness to mimic raw ahi tuna. It’s all about the marinade — and you can choose between a sesame-lime mixture or Sriracha blend to kick up the heat. To turn this into a complete meal, create a poke bowl with flavorful produce and whole grains.

I’m savoring (and skewering) the sweetness of the season with one of summer’s finest fruits. Skewering makes everything more fun (think of your fave summer indulgences … ice pops, s’mores, corn dogs, oh my!), and this hack is all about leveling up the excitement and presentation. I like to take my cantaloupe kebabs in a few different directions (be on the lookout on my Instagram), and here is one of them: Cantaloupe Caprese Kebabs. The flavors are so perfect together, you may throw a wedding … because they cant-aloupe.