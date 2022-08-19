Chef notes

Beloved watermelon — naturally sweet and irresistibly juicy — is about to get interesting! In this poke-inspired recipe, I swap the tuna out for watermelon by chopping the fruit into bite-size pieces and then marinating them in an Asian-style sauce. The watermelon's sweet signature flavor blends wonderfully with the lime-infused sesame sauce, resulting in a surprisingly addictive bite. When it comes to the other bowl ingredients, anything goes. For this recipe, I've selected nutrient-packed ingredients with all sorts of textures, tastes and colors (hello, crunchy purple cabbage, creamy green avocado, juicy orange mango and crispy cukes!), but as I always say, you're the boss of your bowl!

Swap option: Tamari or coconut aminos also work instead of soy sauce.