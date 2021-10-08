IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Spice up 'Sunday Night Football' with Buffalo chicken dip and Kansas City-style ribs

Celebrate game day with Kansas City- and Buffalo-inspired eats.

Make Buffalo chicken dip, Kansas City ribs for Sunday Night Football

Oct. 8, 202105:38
By Matt Abdoo

The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs going head-to-head in this Sunday night's football matchup. Chef Matt Abdoo is joining the TODAY Food Loves Football series to cook up recipes inspired by each team's hometown. He shows us how to make spicy Buffalo chicken dip, cheesy Buffalo chicken bread, classic Kansas City-style ribs and baked cheesy corn.

Bills Bites:

Get The Recipe

I love this recipe because it's every delicious bite of a Buffalo wing in a shareable dip. Guests will go crazy for the added flavor and crunchy texture of the zingy banana peppers and crunchy scallions.

Get The Recipe

This is one of my favorite game-day dishes. It's not only easy to make and perfect for sharing, it also turns Buffalo chicken pizza into a stromboli. Wins all around!

Chiefs Chow:

Get The Recipe

Some of the best ribs I've ever had were in Kansas City. This version packs all the bold flavor and fall-off-the-bone tenderness and can be easily made and enjoyed at home or any tailgate.

Get The Recipe

Cheesy corn is a Kansas City barbecue classic! The sweet corn, creamy cheeses and salty bacon make it the perfect side for pretty much any smoky barbecued protein.

