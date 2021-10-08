Spice up 'Sunday Night Football' with Buffalo chicken dip and Kansas City-style ribs

The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs going head-to-head in this Sunday night's football matchup. Chef Matt Abdoo is joining the TODAY Food Loves Football series to cook up recipes inspired by each team's hometown. He shows us how to make spicy Buffalo chicken dip, cheesy Buffalo chicken bread, classic Kansas City-style ribs and baked cheesy corn.

Bills Bites:

I love this recipe because it's every delicious bite of a Buffalo wing in a shareable dip. Guests will go crazy for the added flavor and crunchy texture of the zingy banana peppers and crunchy scallions.

This is one of my favorite game-day dishes. It's not only easy to make and perfect for sharing, it also turns Buffalo chicken pizza into a stromboli. Wins all around!

Chiefs Chow:

Some of the best ribs I've ever had were in Kansas City. This version packs all the bold flavor and fall-off-the-bone tenderness and can be easily made and enjoyed at home or any tailgate.

Cheesy corn is a Kansas City barbecue classic! The sweet corn, creamy cheeses and salty bacon make it the perfect side for pretty much any smoky barbecued protein.

