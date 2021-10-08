IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Kansas City Cheesy Corn

COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(4)
Courtesy Matt Abdoo
Matt Abdoo
Ingredients

  • 1 cup diced bacon
  • 1 teaspoon vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 4 cups frozen corn
  • 4 ounces processed cheese product, preferably Velveeta
  • 4 ounces cream cheese
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne
  • cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided
  • 1/4 cup sliced scallions
  • crackers or crunchy baguette, to serve

    • Chef notes

    Cheesy corn is a Kansas City barbecue classic! The sweet corn, creamy cheeses and salty bacon make it the perfect side for pretty much any smoky barbecued protein.

    Technique tip: Place under the broiler for the last two minutes to get a nice charred, cheesy crust.

    Swap option: You can swap broccoli, cauliflower or even cooked potatoes for the corn, and you can swap diced ham for the bacon.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat your oven to 350 F.

    2.

    While the oven is warming up, place the diced bacon and vegetable oil in a 4-quart pot and render the bacon over medium heat for 5 to 7 minutes, until crispy. Add in the minced garlic and cook until aromatic.

    3.

    Once the garlic is aromatic, stir in the corn kernels, cheese product, cream cheese, butter and whole milk. Reduce the temperature to medium-low and cook to melt the cheeses and create a creamy cheese sauce.

    4.

    Season the cheesy corn with kosher salt, ground black pepper and cayenne, then fold in half of the shredded cheddar cheese.

    5.

    Transfer the cheesy corn to an 8- by 8-inch baking dish, sprinkle the remaining shredded cheddar on top and bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until the cheese begins to bubble and the top looks crispy and golden-brown.

    6.

    Remove the cheesy corn from the oven, garnish with sliced scallions and serve as a side or with your favorite crackers or crunchy baguette.

