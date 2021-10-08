Swap option: You can swap broccoli, cauliflower or even cooked potatoes for the corn, and you can swap diced ham for the bacon.

Technique tip: Place under the broiler for the last two minutes to get a nice charred, cheesy crust.

Cheesy corn is a Kansas City barbecue classic! The sweet corn, creamy cheeses and salty bacon make it the perfect side for pretty much any smoky barbecued protein.

Preparation

1.

Preheat your oven to 350 F.

2.

While the oven is warming up, place the diced bacon and vegetable oil in a 4-quart pot and render the bacon over medium heat for 5 to 7 minutes, until crispy. Add in the minced garlic and cook until aromatic.

3.

Once the garlic is aromatic, stir in the corn kernels, cheese product, cream cheese, butter and whole milk. Reduce the temperature to medium-low and cook to melt the cheeses and create a creamy cheese sauce.

4.

Season the cheesy corn with kosher salt, ground black pepper and cayenne, then fold in half of the shredded cheddar cheese.

5.

Transfer the cheesy corn to an 8- by 8-inch baking dish, sprinkle the remaining shredded cheddar on top and bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until the cheese begins to bubble and the top looks crispy and golden-brown.

6.

Remove the cheesy corn from the oven, garnish with sliced scallions and serve as a side or with your favorite crackers or crunchy baguette.