This is one of my favorite game-day dishes. It's not only easy to make and perfect for sharing, it also turns Buffalo chicken pizza into a stromboli. Wins all around!

Place the pizza dough on a greased 10½- by 15-inch baking tray. Cover the dough with plastic wrap and allow the dough to proof at room temperature or a warm place for 30 minutes. Once the dough has proofed, stretch the dough to the edges of the baking tray and cover with plastic. Allow the dough to rest an additional 10 minutes covered with plastic.

While the dough is resting, in a large mixing bowl, combine the rotisserie chicken, cream cheese, hot sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, crumbled blue cheese and banana pepper rings. Once the Buffalo chicken mixture is combined, remove the plastic from the dough then evenly spread the mixture in a half-inch layer on top of the rested pizza dough, leaving a 1-inch edge around the outside of the dough.

Using a pastry brush, brush the 1-inch edge of the dough with the egg. Place the baking tray with the dough so that the 13-inch side is facing you.

Fold the 9-inch sides of the dough towards the center of the tray so that they come inwards about 2 inches. Next, roll the 13-inch side so that the dough is completely rolled up with the seam side down. Brush the top of the Buffalo chicken bread roll with the remaining egg wash.

Slice 1/2-inch slits about 3 inches apart on the top of the roll for the air to escape as it bakes. Allow the dough to rest while you preheat your oven to 375 F.

Once the oven comes up to temp, bake the Buffalo chicken bread roll for 20 to 25 minutes (rotating the baking tray halfway through cooking) or until the dough is golden-brown and the cheese starts to bubble through the slits.

Remove the Buffalo chicken roll from the oven and allow it to cool on the tray for 10 minutes. Once the Buffalo chicken roll has cooled enough to handle, transfer to a wire rack and allow it to cool for an additional 10 minutes before slicing. Serve with blue cheese dressing or ranch to dip in, if desired.