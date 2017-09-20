We can't believe how much this giant Sam's Club cheesecake weighs

share tweet pin email

Fall is just around the corner, so we're already sipping pumpkin spice lattes, eating pumpkin spice ice cream and spraying pumpkin spice oil — yes, really — on pretty much everything.

Now, there's another decadent treat for those who just can't get enough of this popular fall flavor. Sam's Club is selling a treat for pumpkin lovers that is so big you can practically gorge on it from Halloween to Thanksgiving.

The buy-in-bulk store where you can purchase gallons of laundry detergent and a small hill of toilet paper is offering a 72-ounce pumpkin cheesecake with a creamy whipped topping and toasted walnuts.

Sam's Club This 14-slice, 4-pound cheesecake from Sam's Club should be enough to satisfy anyone's pumpkin cravings.

The cake, which features 14 slices, is about twice the size of the average Cheesecake Factory cheesecake and actually has double the slices. Plus, it clocks in at more than 4 pounds of New York-style cheesecake with a graham cracker crust.

The giant dessert is the latest item in the pumpkin takeover this fall, which includes beauty and bath products, Rice Krispies Treats, cough drops, Pumpkin Pie M&Ms and even lip balm and eyeshadow.

The cheesecake is meant to be kept frozen, presumably after moving all the other items out of the way to make room for it in the freezer. But it has a shelf life of 365 days, so it literally could take a year to eat.

Sold under the store's own Member's Mark private label, the cake is available now through Thanksgiving.

And if you’re not a Sam’s Club member, now’s a good time to join if you’re looking to snag this cheesecake — the chain is offering a special promo for extra savings if you sign up before Sept. 30.

