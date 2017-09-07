Pumpkin spice cough drops?! Yes, they're here for a limited time at CVS

share tweet pin email

The 2017 pumpkin spice march of domination continues!

So let's say you've already done your hair in pumpkin spice colors, applied all the pumpkin spice-inspired beauty products you can get your hands on, clothed yourself in pumpkin spice-colored outfits, gone out for a pumpkin spice latte (or coffee) and shared a few pumpkin spice Oreos, Peeps — or any number of other food items— with some like-minded friends.

After all that pumpkin spice overload, there's a chance you might be feeling ... not quite yourself. So, to the rescue: Pumpkin spice cough drops!

I'm pretty sure the sole reason why I've had a sore throat since Friday is that my immune system wants me to buy these CVS pumpkin spice cough drops. Well immune system, it's not happening. Menthol and pumpkin sound horrible together. A post shared by @candyhunting on Sep 3, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

Yep, the orange menace (or delight, depending on how you look at it) that is dominating the country this season now comes in a cough drop form! You know, for when you need yet another pumpkin spice hit.

Reuters The latest incursion into the flavoring of America: pumpkin spice cough drops.

CVS has graced us with just such an item for your scratchy throat, according to Candy Hunting, which displayed a bag discovered in the wild. Well, in aisle 3.

Is there nothing pumpkin spice can't touch? Stay tuned: The season is young and the spice must flow!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.