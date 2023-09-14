Wendy’s is selling Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers for 1 cent for 4 days

When was the last time you bought something with a penny? Never? Well, America’s foremost fast-food redhead is here to change that.

Wendy’s confirmed to TODAY.com that it is running a deal in celebration of National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18 that just makes cents. From Sept. 18 to 22, Wendy’s customers can snag a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for just a penny with any purchase.

All hungry folks need to do is visit the “Offers” section in Wendy’s app Rewards Store or on the chain’s website.

There are a few stipulations involved in the deal to keep in mind, though: The limited-time offer is only available at participating U.S. Wendy’s and must be redeemed in the Wendy’s App or website only. The deal is also not valid for delivery orders placed outside of the Wendy’s App or website, so third party delivery apps won’t work for this one.

If this all sounds familiar, it’s because Wendy’s offered the same deal back in May to celebrate National Hamburger Month. The deal, whose applicable dates sandwiched May 28’s National Hamburger Day, offered a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for 1 cent from May 26 to June 1.

Speaking of too-good-to-pass-up deals, in July, when Wendy’s introduced its new Frosty Cream Cold Brew, it offered its customers any small hot or cold brew for 99 cents via its app.

Wendy’s new Frosty Cream Cold Brew in three flavors. Wendy’s

Wendy’s has been churning out the hits lately, debuting not one but two new menu additions in the past month, as well as switching up its Frosty offerings for the seasons with Strawberry in the summertime and Pumpkin Spice this fall.

In the breakfast category, Wendy’s revealed in August that it would start offering English Muffin Sandwiches in two varieties, taking on McDonald’s Egg McMuffin. That same month, Wendy’s also added two new items reminiscent of Taco Bell’s offerings to its menu: a Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger and Queso Fries.