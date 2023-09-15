How to get a free cheeseburger from Dairy Queen on National Cheeseburger Day

Did someone say free cheeseburgers?!

Dairy Queen is rolling out a tasty deal in honor of National Cheeseburger Day. On Sept. 18, the fast-food chain is offering customers free single Original Cheeseburgers.

Ready to cash in on the offer? Here’s everything you need to know.

You only have to spend $1 to get the freebie.

In order to score the free Original Cheeseburger, you’ll just have to spend $1 or more (plus taxes) on something else — like a drink or ice cream — at Dairy Queen.

The offer is available in the Dairy Queen app.

If you don’t already have the Dairy Queen app downloaded on your phone, you'll want to do that first before cashing in on the offer.

Something else to keep in mind: The deal is limited to one per customer, so if everyone in your family has a smartphone, they can each show their own coupon.

You can get your free cheeseburger in one of two ways.

Wondering how to redeem your free cheeseburger offer? You can order ahead of time in the app or in person at participating locations.

Dairy Queen is also selling Blizzard Treats for 85 cents, for a limited time.

Dairy Queen is known for its icy sweet treats, and the chain is also offering another promotion this month. Through Sept. 24, customers can grab a Small Blizzard Treat for just 85 cents.

The offer is available in the Dairy Queen app for DQ Rewards members.

There are plenty of other National Cheeseburger Day deals up for grabs.

Several other restaurants are offering their own National Cheeseburger deals. Notably, McDonald's is selling 50-cent Double Cheeseburgers on the big day.

Taking things a step further, Wendy’s is selling Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers for just 1 cent with any purchase between Sept. 18 and 22. Meanwhile, Burger King is rolling out a whole week’s worth of deals — including a free cheeseburger with any purchase of $1 or more on Sept. 18.