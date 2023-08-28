Dairy Queen is offering Blizzards for 85 cents for 2 weeks, drops new flavor

Summer might be winding down, but Dairy Queen is offering fans a sweet deal to help make the seasonal transition a little bit easier.

After announcing its new fall Blizzard menu on Monday, the fast-food chain revealed it will be selling Blizzard Treats for 85 cents, for a limited time.

Ready to cash in on the tempting offer? Here’s everything you need to know.

85-cent blizzards are available for two weeks only

Between Sept. 11 and 24, Dairy Queen will be selling Small Blizzard Treats for a total steal (just 85 cents). The number is pretty special since it’s the year that the Blizzard Treat was invented (1985).

Back in March, DQ offered an identical deal to celebrate its summer menu, which included the S’mores Blizzard, Cotton Candy Blizzard and Choco-Dipped Strawberry Blizzard.

How to cash in on the offer

If you don't already have the Dairy Queen app on your phone, you’ll have to download it and become a DQ Rewards member to score the one-time deal. Just don't worry if it doesn't show up immediately; it could take up to 24 hours for the offer to appear in your app.

What’s on the fall Blizzard menu?

Whether you love summer or fall the most, you have to admit that seasonal Blizzard flavors are exciting no matter what time of year it is. Dairy Queen started serving up the following varieties on Aug. 28 and they'll be available for a limited time: