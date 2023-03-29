Dairy Queen is celebrating summer early by selling 85 cent Blizzards

Although the first flower buds are just starting to peek their way out of the soil, one ice cream and fast food chain is already looking ahead towards summer.

On March 27, Dairy Queen announced a new slate of Blizzard flavors, including the return of a beloved campfire-oriented flavor that the chain says fans have been clamoring for. The announcement also comes with an astoundingly low price that's typically unheard of for a frozen treat in the 21st century.

“Just as pumpkin spice marks fall and catchy Christmas tunes signal it’s holiday time, DQ fans have made it clear that s’mores mean summer,” Dairy Queen tells TODAY.com in an email, adding that customers ranked the flavor #1 among 19 popular Blizzard flavors and voiced on social media and beyond that they wanted to see it return.

Hearing the requests, the ice cream slinger is once again serving up the S’mores Blizzard Treat, which features marshmallow-filled chocolates and graham cracker bits blended with the iconic DQ soft serve, on the 2023 Summer Blizzard Treat Menu. The item is already available at participating DQ locations nationwide for a limited time.

The S’mores Blizzard isn’t the only returning fave coming back to the menu. The Summer Blizzard Treat Menu features quite a few flavors for all tastes and occasions this summer, including Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat, which features cotton candy sprinkles and DQ’s soft serve, and the Choco Dipped Strawberry Blizzard Treat, which has strawberry and chocolate chunks blended with DQ’s vanilla soft-serve.

The slate of brand new and returning Blizzards. Courtesy Dairy Queen

Brand new items include the Oreo Brookie Blizzard Treat, which contains Oreo cookie pieces and brookie pieces (aka brownie and cookie) blended with DQ’s vanilla soft-serve. Also on the menu? Peanut Butter Puppy Chow Blizzard Treat featuring crispy peanut butter puppy chow pieces, peanut butter and choco chunks blended with world-famous DQ vanilla soft-serve. This new addition is inspired by a popular type of cereal-based dessert.

Finally, DQ is also celebrating the unofficial start of Blizzard Treat season, which made its debut on menus all the way back in 1985, with an exclusive offer available on the chain’s app. Fans can enjoy a Blizzard Treat for 85 cents by ordering through the DQ mobile app from April 10 until April 23.

A 1988 commercial for the chain says, “whatever the weather, at Dairy Queen you’ll always find a Blizzard.” Now, that's a motto we can get behind.