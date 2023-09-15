How to get a free cheeseburger from Burger King on National Cheeseburger Day

After your Sunday Funday, get ready for a truly beefy Bunday Monday.

On Sept. 18, Burger King will ring in National Cheeseburger Day by offering a beefy freebie to customers across the country. On the big day, members of the chain’s Royal Perks loyalty program will be able to score a free cheeseburger with any purchase of $1 or more. It is, indeed, that easy.

Burger King’s “Perks Week” offers a full week of discounts and deals.

Burger King says the “flame-grilled fun doesn’t stop there.” The chain’s initial National Cheeseburger Day offer officially will kick off “Perks Week,” where the glossy-faced and perpetually smiling Burger King will offer customers a full week of special offers, which include, free cheeseburgers, Whopper Jrs and more:

Day 1 (Sept. 18): One free cheeseburger with any purchase of $1 or more.

One free cheeseburger with any purchase of $1 or more. Day 2 (Sept. 19): Score a free Whopper Jr with any purchase of $1 or more.

Score a free Whopper Jr with any purchase of $1 or more. Day 3 (Sept. 20): On Whopper Wednesday, customers can ring in Hump Day with a flame-grilled Whopper for $3.

On Whopper Wednesday, customers can ring in Hump Day with a flame-grilled Whopper for $3. Day 4 (Sept. 21): Thursday’s offer is BOGO — buy one Whopper get another for free.

Thursday’s offer is BOGO — buy one Whopper get another for free. Day 5 (Sept. 22): Get one free order of Onion Rings with any purchase of $1 or more.

Get one free order of Onion Rings with any purchase of $1 or more. Day 6 (Sept. 23): Purchase a Family Bundle for $22.

Purchase a Family Bundle for $22. Day 7 (Sept. 24): Finally, on Sunday, get double reward, earning two times the Crowns (Royal Perks points) on all purchases.

Other National Cheeseburger Day deals

Burger King is far from the only chain offering a National Cheeseburger Day deal. It’s truly a burger madhouse out there, with free or low-cost burgers available from coast to coast and drive-thru to delivery app.

We have Wendy’s, who is offering Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers for 1 cent in honor of the holiday, from Sept. 18 to 22, and McDonald’s, who is celebrating the day with 50-cent Double Cheeseburgers on Sept. 18.

Dairy Queen is also offering free cheeseburgers with any purchase of $1 or more. And Carl’s Jr, White Castle and even casual sit-down spots like Applebee’s are all offering deals on the cheesy bunned delicacy in honor of the holiday.

