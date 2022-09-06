Krispy Kreme rolls out new churro doughnuts for a limited time

Krispy Kreme is a benevolent doughnut provider: Not only has it offered free donuts to graduates, blood donors, vaccine recipients and more, but it is also a flavor innovator, delivering a suite of pumpkin spice offerings just last month. Now, the double-K has added another flavor innovation to the menu and the inspiration is a famous Mexican treat.

Beginning Sept. 5, Krispy Kreme announced the release of a brand0-new trio of doughnut flavors called ChurrDoughs. The portmanteau-nuts combine the deep fried cinnamon dough of a churro and the flavor of a classic Krispy Kreme doughnut to form an all-new treat. The trio of ChurrDoughs are available at participating shops nationwide for a limited time.

“If you love classic churros or our Original Glazed Doughnuts, you’re going to love this light and airy, cinnamon-y, caramel-y, creamy, sugary goodness we’ve created,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s global chief brand officer in a press release. Now that’s a lot of flavorful y’s.

Krispy Kreme’s ChurrDoughs are available individually or in 3-packs which come with one of each flavor. The trio of ChurrDoughs flavors range from classic to cookie-filled, and are all tossed in cinnamon sugar to boot.

These include the Cinnamon Sugar ChurrDough, a churro-doughnut topped with swirls of cinnamon creme and salted caramel crunch pieces; the Cookies & Kreme ChurrDough, decorated with swirls of chocolate cookie creme, topped with chocolate cookie pieces and drizzled with chocolate icing; and finally, the Dulce De Leche ChurrDough, decorated with swirls of cream cheese icing and topped with cookie pieces and a caramel-y dulce de leche drizzle.

Krispy Kreme is known for its limited-time flavor offerings which have included Krispy Kreme cinnamon rolls, holiday-themed doughnuts for Valentine’s Day, Halloween and Thanksgiving, flavors like apple cider, gingerbread, Oreo and even more controversial offerings like salted egg yolk.

These flavors all came and went quickly (the gingerbread flavor was only offered for a single day), and just like them, the ChurrDough trio will only be in stores for a limited time — until Sept. 15 — so churrorfans will need to act fast.