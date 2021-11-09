Krispy Kreme is ready to start celebrating Thanksgiving a few weeks early.

As of Nov. 11, customers can try the chain's Thanksgiving collection, which includes four new doughnuts created in honor of the upcoming holiday: Pecan Pie doughnut, Cranberry Orange doughnut, Dutch Apple Pie doughnut and Gobbler doughnut.

The treats are available for a limited time at participating stores across the U.S.

Pecan Pie Doughnut

This spin on the beloved Original Glazed doughnut is dipped in butter tart filling and topped with candied pecans and pie crust crumbles.

Cranberry Orange Doughnut

Cranberry fans can bite into this colorful, cranberry-filled doughnut that is also dipped in cranberry orange icing. To make it even sweeter, the doughnut is finished with a drizzle of icing.

Dutch Apple Pie Doughnut

This take on a holiday staple features a doughnut stuffed with apple pie filling, topped with caramel icing and cinnamon and decorated with an icing lattice.

Gobbler Doughnut

The final Thanksgiving-themed doughnut comes in the shape of a heart and is covered with chocolate icing, chocolate Kreme, sprinkles and a turkey face fondant piece.

In addition to trying these festive flavors, Krispy Kreme customers can also gift their Thanksgiving Collection doughnuts in a custom gratitude box. The containers include a space labeled "Gobbles of Gratitude" where doughnut lovers can write a note giving thanks to a friend or family member.

"We missed out on so much last year, including Thanksgiving celebrations," said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme in a release. "This Thanksgiving, people have a desire and need to be together more often and more so than any other Thanksgiving. So, we're creating a way to share your gratitude with others in the most delicious way possible."

Krispy Kreme has been in a giving spirit throughout the year. In March, the popular chain announced that people who were vaccinated against COVID-19 could receive a free doughnut after showing proof of vaccination. The company then extended its sweet deal in August by adding that vaccinated customers could receive two free doughnuts for a limited time and another complimentary one daily for the rest of the year.

The chain also celebrated National First Responder Day last month by giving away one free Original Glazed doughnut and a brewed coffee to any first responder who presented a valid badge.