Krispy Kreme launches 2 new Oreo doughnuts with first-ever Oreo cookie glaze

When it comes to sweet desserts, both Oreo cookies and glazed doughnuts have a pretty devoted following — but when those two fan-favorites come together to form one beautiful treat, it instantly becomes one of the year’s most exciting dessert (or breakfast) collabs.

Krispy Kreme is no stranger to exciting new varieties, having launched new flavors like caramel-glazed doughnuts in the past year, but the latest innovation may take the cake (er, doughnut). The chain has partnered with Oreo to create two new doughnuts, available beginning Monday, April 5.

The glaze is the real deal, too. It’s made with real Oreo cookie pieces, and will be the foundation for two exciting new doughnut varieties.

Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnut

This is the original glazed doughnut but it's covered in an Oreo cookie glaze and filled with cookies and cream and a rich finishing touch of icing drizzle and Oreo cookie pieces.

Krispy Kreme

Oreo Cookie Over-The-Top Doughnut

OK, this doughnut is truly over-the-top! It is an Oreo cookie glazed doughnut topped with a cookies and cream filling, and then finished with a drizzle of chocolate icing and an Oreo cookie wafer.

Krispy Kreme

"We've taken everything fans love about OREO Cookies and 'glazeifed' it," Dave Skena, chief marketing officer at Krispy Kreme, said in a statement to media.

Krispy Kreme has been in the news a lot lately. Recently, the brand began a promotion where those who show a completed vaccination card would be eligible for one free doughnut a day, as a way of encouraging people to get vaccinated. However, that sweet deal went on to face backlash as some cautioned that the health effects of a daily doughnut could be dangerous.