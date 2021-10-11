Krispy Kreme unveils new Halloween doughnuts. Here's how to get one for free

Krispy Kreme is so serious about Halloween this year that it's already in costume. As of October 11, the chain will be known as “Krispy Skreme,” and the doughnut shop is going so far as to change its logo for the big occasion.

Krispy Kreme

But a fun new name isn’t the end of the Halloween celebration. There will also be four new doughnuts available for the season: The Abra Cat Dabra doughnut, Enchanted Cauldron doughnut, Bewitched Broomstick doughnut and Spooky Sprinkle doughnut.

Krispy Kreme

Abra Cat Dabra Doughnut

This rendition of the Original Glazed doughnut is dipped in chocolate icing and black sanding sugar, for a result that looks like a spooky cat with icing and sugar fondant eyes. ​

Enchanted Cauldron Doughnut

A Glazed Chocolate Cake doughnut that is topped with Kreme and then decorated like a cauldron. It is finished off with sprinkles and a pretzel witch’s broomstick.

Bewitched Broomstick Doughnut

What starts as an unglazed shell doughnut, gets dipped in purple icing, which is then topped with an icing swirl and gold stars, and finally green buttercream and a pretzel stick broomstick. ​

Spooky Sprinkle Doughnut

This Original Glazed doughnut is dipped in orange icing and topped with a Halloween sprinkle blend.

“We all deserve an incredibly great Halloween this year. So, we’re turning into Krispy Skreme for the month and scaring up some amazing Halloween doughnuts along with some spooky good deals,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme, in a statement. “Help us have fun too by coming by on Halloween in costume and we’ll give you a free doughnut!”

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme has been generous with the discounts these past few months, offering free doughnuts every day to those who are fully vaccinated. Halloween season will be no different. The chain will be offering a deal every Saturday starting from October 16 through October 30, where there will be an offer for a $1 “Saturday Scary Sharies” dozen with the purchase of any dozen, packaged in a special edition spell book dozen box. And on the big day itself, everyone will get a free doughnut — no purchase necessary — if you visit a shop in costume on October 31.

Krispy Kreme is known for breaking out fun new flavors and varieties each season. In fact, the chain recently launched their first cinnamon roll, just in time for National Coffee Day!

Related: