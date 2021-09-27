Krispy Kreme rolls out its first-ever cinnamon roll — 2 of them, actually

Whether you enjoy them in their classic form or a no-yeast alternative, ooey-gooey cinnamon rolls are a perfect pairing with a hot cup of coffee any time of day. In fact, just a few months ago, TODAY's Dylan Dreyer revealed her pregnancy by making cinnamon rolls! But the latest cinnamon roll news is coming from a rather unexpected place.

Krispy Kreme is no stranger to offering fun new flavors. Recent hits have been everything from apple cider doughnuts to a s’mores variety. Now, in a pretty bold new move for the doughnut chain, Krispy Kreme will be rolling out cinnamon rolls for the first time.

Krispy Kreme is now offering cinnamon rolls in two varieties: Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Roll. Krispy Kreme

The Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll starts out fairly traditionally, made with yeast-raised dough and hand-rolled with cinnamon. But then they get a distinct Krispy Kreme spin, by being topped with the chain’s Original Glaze. There’s also a Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Roll, in partnership with General Mills, which is topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal and finished with a cereal milk icing swirl. Both of these cinnamon roll varieties will be available for a limited time individually or in a 4-pack at participating locations through Oct. 10, or while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme's teamed up with General Mills for its new Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Roll, which is topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal and a cereal milk icing swirl. Krispy Kreme

“These are exceptional and unique cinnamon rolls. Light and airy, covered in our one and only Original Glaze and topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch, these are the best cinnamon rolls you’ll ever taste,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme, in a press release.

While trying out those new cinnamon rolls, it may be a good idea to carry your vaccination card along with you. Krispy Kreme is currently giving away free doughnut a day to anyone who can show proof of vaccination.