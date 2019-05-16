Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 16, 2019, 6:00 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Aly Walansky

Plenty of people eat eggs for breakfast. A lot of people eat doughnuts, too.

Krispy Kreme's latest pastry combines two morning favorites into one creamy treat that's both sweet and salty.

The doughnut chain loves releasing limited-edition flavors — both in the U.S. and internationally — and the latest custom creation has just been introduced in Thailand, where Krispy Kreme is now offering the Salted Egg Filled Ring doughnut stuffed with “lava egg” — a runny custard made with egg yolks.

The doughnut sells for 35 baht per piece (a little over $1) and is available now through June 30.

While the idea of a slightly savory egg pastry may seem unusual stateside, egg tarts are extremely popular in Portugal, China and several Latin American countries. The traditional tarts, which are often on the sweeter side and commonly involve flavors like vanilla, ginger or honey, are served in a crumbly pastry crust.

These salted-egg doughnuts, on the other hand, are filled with a gooey custard that contains egg yolks, sugar, milk and salt. The filling's flavor might not even be the most unusual part of this pastry since unlike traditional filled doughnuts that don't have a hole in the middle, these doughnuts appear totally normal on the outside, but when you bite into them, they're actually filled all the way around so you get a bit of salty custard in every bite.

If you're really, really into that creamy, salted-egg flavor, there’s also a salted-egg macchiato available at Krispy Kreme Thailand locations.

For those in the U.S. who can’t get their hands on salted-egg doughnuts, Krispy Kreme just released three spring flavors inspired by fruits, including strawberry, pineapple. and lime. Each of these new offerings are available through mid-June.