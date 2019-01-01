Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

A Kentucky police department is bravely soldiering on into 2019 after suffering a devastating loss after a truck filled with doughnuts went down in a glaze of glory.

Members of the Lexington Police Department sadly "mourned" the loss of innocent doughnuts on New Year's Eve when the driver of a Krispy Kreme truck called 911 to report that his vehicle had caught fire. Thankfully, the driver was able to safely get away from the truck without injury.

Police and fire rescue personnel rushed to the scene, but the doughnuts inside could not be saved. In photos shared by police department's Twitter account, three officers expressed shock and sorrow at the delicious loss.

"No words,'' the department captioned the post.

Many other police departments responded to the tweet in solidarity, acknowledging the tragedy of watching doughnuts go uneaten.

Others imagined the scene when the police first got the call that doughnuts were on fire:

Our hearts go out to the Lexington Police Department during this difficult time.