Anna Wintour banned 3 popular ingredients from the Met Gala menu. Here’s why

To fashion’s preeminent arbiter, Anna Wintour, florals may be in this year but alliums are very much out.

On May 6, Jenna Bush Hager caught up with the Vogue editor and The Metropolitan Museum of Art trustee ahead of the 2024 Costume Institute Benefit, commonly referred to as the Met Gala, to discuss preparations for this year’s exhibition: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” This year’s gallery show sets nature as the through line, according to curator Andrew Bolton, and features nearly 250 pieces from the Costume Institute’s archives — some are so fragile they can’t ever be worn again.

For benefit invitees, the dress code is inspired by a 1962 short story by J.G. Ballard called “The Garden of Time,” which means attendees can use the concepts of time, fragility or florals to build their looks. While Wintour told TODAY florals may appear in her outfit tonight, she says there are three flowering plants that won’t be anywhere near the party: onions, garlic and chives.

“Those are three things I’m not particularly fond of,” Wintour told Jenna when asked to confirm whether she banned the trio of alliums from the event’s catering. “And so yes, that’s true.”

It’s a rare pre-event glimpse into the evening’s goings on as organizers have kept things hush hush in the past — guests are supposed to leave their phones outside and are discouraged from posting on social media.

Representatives for The Costume Institute Benefit did not immediately respond to TODAY.com’s request for comment on what is on the menu this year.

Still, last year’s attendees dined on food by caterer Olivier Cheng as they celebrated the exhibition titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” The meal was inspired by an infamous dinner party thrown by the late designer.

Guests were served a starter of chilled spring pea soup with baby vegetables, lemon crème fraîche and truffle “snow,” and then a dish of Ōra King salmon with vegetable broth, asparagus, pickled strawberries and radish served on vintage china.

Though, at least one famous guest last year opted for a more deep-fried dinner.

Much like the forthcoming menu, the Met Gala’s guest list is kept secret. But there are four mega-stars expected tonight: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny — this year’s event co-chairs.

There are also a few hotly anticipated moments fans are hoping to see on fashion’s biggest night including the potential red carpet debut of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift as well as whatever spectacularly grandiose duds Rihanna may arrive in.