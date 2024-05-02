The 2024 Met Gala is expected to draw A-list attendees, including co-chairs Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya.

It's unknown if Time's latest Person of the Year will make an appearance.

Taylor Swift is currently on break from her "Eras Tour," celebrating the release of her record-breaking 11th album, "The Tortured Poets Department," and spending quality time with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The Met Gala is set for May 6 in New York at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

So theoretically could Swift go?

Yes. Her tour is set to resume May 9 in Paris.

But will she?

TODAY.com has reached out to representatives for Swift and Kelce for comment.

Swift last attended the Met Gala in 2016 and wore a platinum short dress and bleached-blond hair for the “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” theme.

Taylor Swift attends the Met Gala in 2016. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The singer hasn't returned to the event since. In that time, she has released six original albums, re-recorded four and launched two worldwide tours.Swift and Kelce, who went public with their relationship in September 2023, have yet to make their official red carpet debut, although they've appeared together at events — like Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' annual charity gala — on several occasions.

After Paris, the European leg of Swift's "Eras Tour" will be in full swing with concerts most weekends until Aug. 20.

Taylor Swift performs her "Eras Tour" in Singapore. Ashok Kumar/TAS24 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

This year's Met Gala dress code is "The Garden of Time," in honor of the Costume Institute's spring exhibition theme, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”