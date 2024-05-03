See all of Zendaya's Met Gala looks over the years 

Zendaya is among the queens of the Met Gala.

She already rocked premieres for her recent movies "Dune 2" and "Challengers." Now, people are awaiting to see what she and her stylist Law Roach will dream up for the 2024 Met Gala on May 6.

The Met Gala acts as a fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. This year's dress code? "The Garden of Time," inspired by the museum's spring exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

As of an interview published by the New York Times on May 2, Roach hadn't seen Zendaya's Met Gala look in person.

"I haven’t seen Zendaya’s dress! We’ve been on two press tours — Dune 2' and 'Challengers' — and doing two Vogue covers. The dress isn’t even made. They won’t fit until Saturday," he said.

2015

Theme: “China: Through the Looking Glass”

Zendaya at her first Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

For her first Met Gala, Zendaya wore a Fausto Puglisi dress, featuring a black top and a red skirt with a long train. Her outfit also featured a headband and matching arm band.

2016

Theme: “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology”

Zendaya wears a futuristic gown. Larry Busacca / Getty Images

The dress code was "tech white tie." Zendaya answered with a gold Michael Kors dress. In 2016, Zendaya wore a gold Michael Kors dress to the tech-age themed gala. The sleek, one-sleeved dress was accessorized with a short, round bob and a drastic smoky eye.

2017

Theme: “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between”

Zendaya is a vision in orange. Anadolu / Getty Images

The "Dune" star stunned in this Dolce & Gabbana off-the-shoulder gown, which featured bright orange hues and tropical prints.

2018

Theme: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”

Zendaya goes Joan of Arc Ray Tamarra / GC Images

Zendaya went full Joan of Arc for this look, as envision by Roach. He told Women's Wear Daily that he "dreamt of Joan of Arc one night and called Versace."

2019

Theme: “Camp: Notes on Fashion”

Zendaya and Law Roach making magic at the Met Gala. John Shearer / Getty Images

The year of camp and the pink carpet, Zendaya stunned in a full Cinderella-inspired Tommy Hilfiger gown. Roach joined her on the red carpet dressed as her "fairy godmother." At the entrance to the event, he "magically" turned her dress from grey to shining light blue with the flick of his want.