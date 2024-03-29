The only thing better than spring's official arrival is Peter Cottontail hopping down the bunny trail to deliver sweet treats on Easter.

Honestly, between chocolate bunnies and daffodils, what could be better?

Perhaps the one thing that could make this year's celebration even more fun is having your favorite Starbucks drink in-hand for all your Easter activities, which begs the question: Is Starbucks open on Easter Sunday?

It's a fair question given many restaurants and stores are closed in observance of the holiday, including Chick-Fil-A and Target. But plenty of retailers and eateries are open and welcoming customers for business, so be sure to check out store and restaurant hours before leaving the house to guarantee they're open when you arrive.

But what about the popular coffee roaster? If you're wondering what Starbucks' Easter hours are this year, you're in luck because we've got what you need to know right here. Consider it an Easter blessing, if you will.

After all, there's never a bad time for an infusion of caffeine or a Frappuccino to help put a little spring in your step. (Did you catch that little Easter pun right there?)

In the meantime, we're here to talk coffee, so let's get down to business.

What are Starbucks 2024 Easter hours?

As is the case with most holidays, you'll likely find many Starbucks locations open and ready to take your latte, coffee or tea orders on Easter Sunday.

That said, certain locations might be closed or have shortened hours in observance of the holiday.

According to a Starbucks representative, "Store hours vary by location and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs."

To ensure that the Starbucks nearest you is open before heading out the door, Starbucks recommends checking local hours using their store locator or the Starbucks app, which the Starbucks’ representative tells TODAY.com is “the best way for customers to find a store, check store hours, order ahead and pay.”

The latest Starbucks’ spring drinks for 2024

If you're looking to try something new, Starbucks added a pair of new drinks to its spring menu this year: the Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte and the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha.

The spring beverages are available for a limited time or while supplies last.