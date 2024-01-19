Like birthstones, birth month flowers possess their own special meaning. As Jessica Hollander, botanical artist and owner of India & Purry, put it, nature provides us with a wealth of reflection and symbolism. “Flowers speak to us in a rich way, and what they say connects us to the larger system of nature,” she said.

Beyond birth months, flowers have held symbolism for centuries. “The language of flowers dates back to pre-Victorian times, when they were used to convey private and secret romantic messages,” Carrie Waggoner, experiential and workshops manager for Flowers for Dreams in Chicago, IL, previously told TODAY.com. “Today we may be less coy about communicating our feelings, but floriography, the language of flowers, can be used to connect and communicate our love, appreciation and admiration for those we care about.”

Whether you’re selecting a birth month bouquet for a loved one and want to share a bit about what the blooms mean, or are just curious if your zodiac floral matches your personal taste, keep reading to learn more about the meanings of all birth month flowers.

January birth month flowers: carnation and snowdrop

Carnation

The carnation is a long-lasting flower that can remain fresh for up to 14 days, said Penny Ann Schmidt, a botanical artist and owner of By Penny Ann. “With a variety of hybrids, the pinkish purple hues are its natural color tone,” she added. Carnations are rich in history: “They are one of the oldest mentioned flowers, dating back more than 2,000 years,” Schmidt said. “Their varying colors signify different meanings, but overall the carnation represents love.”

Snowdrop

“Unlike the carnation, the snowdrop is a petite flower with drooping petals,” said Schmidt. “Planted in the autumn, they may be your first sprout of spring, even popping through the snow in late winter. It’s no wonder they represent January, as their delicate nature signifies hope and beauty.”

Hollander added some snowdrop lore: “According to legend, the first snowdrop sprang up from a snowflake as it fell to the Earth — the flowers are therefore known to represent hope and rebirth.”

February birth month flowers: violet and orange hibiscus

Violet

February is represented by the delicate violet, which emanates faith, mystical awareness and inspiration, according to Hollander. And don’t violets smell so dreamy, too?

Orange hibiscus

We love the addition of this cheery, tropical flower during what is traditionally a cold time of year. “The orange hibiscus is a lovely, modern match for the month, as it represents meditation and energy alignment,” said Hollander.

March birth month flowers: daffodil and lavender crocus

Daffodil

Daffodils represent the arrival of spring, making them a fitting birth month flower for March. The daffodil “awakens us with its energy and vitality and is known to inspire creativity,” said Hollander.

Lavender crocus

Another perfect flower for the month of March is the lavender crocus. Like the daffodil, the lavender crocus “signals that spring is on its way and brings cheer, mirthfulness and joy,” she said.

April birth month flower: sweet pea and pink camellia

Sweet pea

There’s something about sweet pea, and the way this adorable name rolls off your tongue. “Sweet pea is the flower for April, bringing with it the energy of kindness, friendship and gratitude,” said Hollander. Sweet peas come in a variety of colors, from pastels to bright blues, making them an excellent match for any home decor.

Pink camellia

The pink camellia is also a perfect match for April. “It represents affection and admiration, essential elements of friendship,” said Hollander. We think the pink camellia makes a lovely match for sweet peas, making for one beautiful bouquet.

May birth month flowers: Lily of the Valley and Himalayan blue poppy

Lily of the Valley

May is matched with Lily of the Valley, signaling a return of happiness after starker times, said Hollander. This traditionally white flower is also a go-to for royal brides like Grace Kelly and Kate Middleton.

Himalayan blue poppy

This vivid blue hue really pops and makes a statement in arrangements. One of the loveliest flowers of all, the Himalayan blue poppy is another perfect match for May, as it brings with it the energy of potential and possibility, said Hollander.

June birth month flowers: rose and honeysuckle

Rose

“The rose represents honor, beauty, courage and love,” said Sarah Ebert, founder and CEO of Pressed Floral, of this traditional birth month flower for June. As for the right rose color for birth month bouquets, that’s up to you. But you can learn more about all 12 rose color meanings, from deep red to bright yellow.

Honeysuckle

Pass the honeysuckle stems, please. “While the honeysuckle represents true happiness, it also represents affection and love,” said Ebert. Honeysuckle has a powerful sweet smell that we just can’t get enough of, especially in summer months.

July birth month flower: larkspur

Christina Stembel, founder and CEO of Farmgirl Flowers, said she thinks larkspur is undeservingly “always a bridesmaid, never the bride.” She’s a fan of larkspur both as “background singers” in botanical arrangements or in their very own vase. “Most people tend to overlook ‘linear’ elements like larkspur in a bouquet because they can blend in with the foliage and aren’t as immediately showy as something like a rose or a peony,” said Stembel. Still, “it’s so light, fluffy and well-priced that you can easily make a really big statement vase without a lot of effort, know-how or investment,” she added. Ebert also appreciates that “larkspur represents an open heart and positivity,” a fitting sentiment for the joy of summer.

August birth month flower: poppy

“Poppies represent consolation, peace and honor,” said Ebert. Stembel can’t get enough of a specific variety of poppies called Iceland Poppies that she refers to as Farmgirl Flowers’ favorite “ugly duckling” of the flower world. “There are actually a few flower varieties like this that prove you should never judge a book by its cover,” said Ebert, adding that before poppies bloom, their fragile petals develop inside a greenish brown pod that isn’t exactly attractive. “Unfortunately, shipping poppies safely requires sending them in pre-bloomed pods because their petals are incredibly delicate,” she explained. Alas, good things come to those who wait.

September birth month flower: aster and Morning Glory

Aster

This gorgeous flower reminds Stembel of one of her favorite places, the Half Moon Bay area in California, since “this really pretty particular periwinkle-lavender aster grows wild there” and makes for quite the dreamy walking backdrop. Even if you can’t make it to California, you can bring a jolt of happiness to you in flower form when experimenting with one of September’s birth month flowers. Right now, Stembel and her team there are playing around with new varieties of asters that are bred more for the cut-flower world, “so they’ll last a lot longer in a vase than the wild varieties.”

Morning Glory

While “aster represents faith, wisdom and love,” per Ebert, they’re complemented wonderfully by Morning Glories, “an overall symbol of love and resilience.” Morning Glories can represent a variety of attributes depending on the color of bloom, according to Ebert — pink can signify gratitude, while red is more for deep love, blue represents honesty and trust.

October birth month flowers: marigold and cosmos

Marigold

Schmidt loves October’s birth month flower, marigolds, for their vibrant orange shade and association with many rituals around the world. “In Mexico they are linked between life and death. In India, it is believed that this flower wards off evil and symbolizes purity,” said Schmidt. “In China they are associated with wealth, beaming with their golden hue.

Cosmos

October’s second birth month flower is the cosmo. “Originating in Mexico, the cosmo is a light and airy flower. It is delicate in nature with feathery foliage and bright petals,” said Schmidt, noting that this long, slender flower is known to attract butterflies and bees, and is a representation of harmony and balance to many.

November birth month flower: chrysanthemum

Oh, how we swoon for this gorgeous bloom. As Schmidt said, the chrysanthemum is one of the longest lasting cut flowers and available year-round. “It is also one of the most popular, coming in second to the rose, for its wide variety of shapes and color choices,” she continued, noting that Asian cultures use this flower as a symbol of longevity and happiness.

December birth month flowers: narcissus and holly

Narcissus

Also called a paperwhite, the narcissus is a type of delicate daffodil with a sweet aroma, Schmidt said. “Their stems can produce a cluster of 12 tiny blooms the size of a nickel,” she said, adding that the Chinese translate this flower to “white fairy” and it is supposed to be a source of great happiness.

Holly

“Holly can be grown throughout the year and produces bright red berries in the winter months,” said Schmidt, noting that when placed in water, fresh holly will keep for 7 to 21 days, making it a great choice for arrangements that you want to display for more than a few days. “It has long been brought inside to ward off unwanted spirits,” added Schmidt. “While winter appears stark, the color of holly remains vibrant and wards off evil.”