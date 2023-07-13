We know there’s some joke about what’s in a rose color, but we’ll try this instead: A rose is a rose is a rose, but a red rose is not a blue rose is not a white rose.

"Every rose color carries a unique message, making these flowers not only aesthetically pleasing but also emotionally meaningful," Amber Noyes, a horticulturist and the editor of Gardening Chores, tells TODAY.com.

The language of flowers is deeply connected to history, culture and emotions. “Each rose color tells its own story, and as a young girl, I often fantasized about different meanings and names they could have,” Noyes says. If you love filling your home with beautiful blooms, perhaps you’ve wondered what each rose color symbolizes.

Well, we’re here to water your intellectual garden and give you the soil, ahem, scoop. Keep reading for the meaning of common rose colors and keep the advice in mind next time you’re buying flowers for someone special or, better yet, yourself.

Blue

Wait, there are blue roses? Not in nature, but we humans have brought them to life. “Blue roses, while they don’t exist naturally, can be created through genetic engineering. Because of this, a lot of people see them as a symbol of mystery, the impossible or the unattainable,” Dan Bailey, president of WikiLawn Tampa Lawn Care, tells TODAY.com. “Others associate them with emotions like calmness, serenity and peace. This is one of the few roses whose meaning is up to the individual and can vary depending on the context in which it is given.”

Miguel Camperos, VP of Operations at beekeeping equipment company SunVara in Gainesville, Virginia, echoes this sentiment saying that blue roses aren't typically associated with romantic feelings but rather are “associated with things like deep feelings, mystery, longing and peace.”

Red

“Red roses are the universal symbol of love, passion and respect, often associated with romantic love. They also mark important occasions with their bold hue and captivating fragrance,” Noyes says, who lovingly has dubbed them the “crimson embrace.”

According to Kelly Keating, gardening expert and founder of the Connecticut-based Gardener Basics, red roses are the perfect choice to convey love and romance on occasions like Valentine’s Day, anniversaries and weddings.

Deep Red

Let’s discuss one of the rarest of rose colors: mysterious black, as Noyes refers to them. “Although unusual, the black rose has a profound meaning. Symbolizing rebirth, new beginnings and farewell, these roses are actually deep red and appear black,” she says. “They mark significant life changes and transitions.”

Black

Bring on the drama! “Black roses, which are dyed by florists to achieve their deep appearance, symbolize rebirth and new beginnings,” Ryan Farley, CEO of LawnStarter, says. “They’re perfect for someone who embraces individuality, independence and fresh starts,” he says, adding that they also have been connected with mourning, and can be used to convey a sense of sorrow and melancholy.

Yellow

Ah, the pick-me-up magic of yellow blooms. “Yellow roses have evolved from symbolizing jealousy to now representing friendship, joy and good health,” Noyes says. “They’re perfect for brightening up someone’s day or celebrating a cherished friendship.”

To that, Keating adds that yellow roses symbolize happiness. “They have been historically used to convey congratulations, make new friends and mend broken relationships." That means, go with yellow roses when you're congratulating someone on their achievements or wishing them a happy birthday.

Purple

“Purple roses have a unique mystique and are often associated with enchantment, charm and royalty,” Keating says. “They convey a sense of extravagance and grandeur with their rich color." Since they are used to express admiration and respect, Keating says they are an "excellent choice for congratulating someone on their promotion or celebrating a significant achievement.”

One more interesting meaning of purple roses? An indicator of love at first sight, says Nikki Abis, social media and special projects coordinator at Starbright Floral Design.

Lavender

If you love shades in the purple family, but want something a little less dramatic, consider incorporating lavender roses into a flower arrangement.

“Gentle and subtle, lavender roses often represent enchantment and love at first sight,” says Lindsey Hyland, the Tucson, Arizona-based founder of Urban Organic Yield, a website dedicated to successfully teaching people how to grow their herbs at home. “They’re also a great way to express admiration and adoration for someone special.”

Pink

Noyes refers to the hue of some of these roses as “delicate pink” or “gentle pink” for pink roses that tend to be on the lighter side. “Gentle pink roses symbolize grace, elegance and sweetness,” she says. “They signify admiration, appreciation and young love, capturing love’s softer side compared to red roses.”

Dark Pink

“Pink roses are a popular choice for expressing feelings of admiration, gentleness and sweetness,” says Keating, adding that different shades carry their own significance. Decided to opt for a darker hue? “Dark pink roses are used to express gratitude and appreciation,” Keating says, adding that they're a great option for Mother's Day or birthdays.

Peach

Farley says peach-colored roses are a sweet way to express gratitude and affection toward friends or children. “They’re typically used to show appreciation, admiration, and recognition toward someone who has done something kind or generous,” he says. “They can also symbolize innocence, sweetness and grace.”

Orange

Orange roses are typically a symbol of enthusiasm, passion and excitement. “They’re perfect for expressing a sense of intensity in a relationship, whether it be romantic or friendly. In the language of flowers, giving someone an orange rose can also signify a sense of pride and congratulations for a job well done,” Bailey says. Incorporate them into a bouquet if you're looking to send a message of warmth and enthusiasm.

White

“White roses, in contrast to vibrant red and subtle pink, represent purity, innocence and reverence,” Noyes says. Think about it: White roses are often used in weddings to symbolize new beginnings or in times of mourning as a source of comfort. In keeping with the theme of new beginnings, Keating says that white roses can signify the beginning of a new year or new relationship.