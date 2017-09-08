share tweet pin email

A beautiful arrangement of flowers is the quickest way to brighten up a room. Whether it's an upgraded version of supermarket flowers, a delivery from someone special or blooms picked from the backyard, pretty petals can completely transform a space.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link How to keep your flowers looking fresh Play Video - 0:36 How to keep your flowers looking fresh Play Video - 0:36

Getting those flowers to stay fresh is also easier than you think! We've got five tricks you can use to make sure those beauties blossom for as long as possible. Check out our video here and follow the steps below to bring a little bit of the garden into your living room.

1. Be sure to cut about 1 inch from the bottom of the stems and remove any leaves that will be under the water line in your vase.

2. Place flowers in cold water and change out the water every couple of days to keep it fresh.

3. While you're changing out the water, re-cut the stems.

4. Make some DIY plant food to nourish your budding bouquet. Mix 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with 2 tablespoons of white sugar and add the mixture to the water before replacing the plants.

5. If your flowers start to wilt, place them in warm water for 30 minutes. This trick only works with non-bulb flowers, but it can perk up sagging stems in a pinch.

If all else fails, opt for one of these nearly indestructible plants!